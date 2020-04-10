Alex Jones gets warning from FDA for pushing phony coronavirus cures online
Infowars founder Alex Jones has received an official warning from the Food and Drug Administration for peddling phony coronavirus cures online.In a formal letter to the alt-right television personality on Thursday, the agency ordered Jones to stop telling viewers of his widely watched broadcasts that they can stave off coronavirus with the colloidal silver products sold on his website.They include “Superblue Silver Immune Gargle,” “SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste,” “SuperSilver Wound Dressing Gel” and “Superblue Fluoride Free Toothpaste,” all of which the FDA referred to as “unapproved new dr…
Trump to include his daughter Ivanka in second coronavirus task force: report
According to a report from Axios, President Trump is gearing up to launch a second coronavirus task force with a focus on reviving the U.S. economy in the wake of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.
Axios reports that the new task force will include people from the private sector as well as top administration officials, some of who already serve on the initial coronavirus task force.
Among those included in the new initiative will be the President's daughter, Ivanka Trump.
Cheap beef and wasted milk: US agriculture struggles with virus
Milk dumped in fields and cattle prices plunging even as steaks stay expensive: the coronavirus pandemic is hitting American farmers hard.
With industries from restaurants to department stores forced to close, farmers haven't stopped working, but are finding demand unpredictable and supply chains are struggling to adapt to the new conditions.
Dairy farmers often struggle to store excess production, and Brenda Cochran, who runs a 70-cow dairy farm in Pennsylvania along with her husband, said she was ordered twice recently to dump her milk.
In line with environmental regulations, the couple loaded their excess milk into a manure spreader and dumped it on their fields.
Trump fumes after CNN’s Jim Acosta asks if his coronavirus briefings are just ‘happy talk’
During Friday's coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump lost his patience with CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta when he questioned whether the hearings were whitewashing the challenges facing the government.
"I hear from a lot of people who see these briefings as sort of 'happy talk' briefings," said Acosta. "And some of the officials and you paint a rosy picture of what is happening around the country. If you look at some of these questions, do we have enough masks, no. Do we have enough tests, no. Do we have enough PPE, no."
"Why would you say no?" said Trump. "The answer is yes. I think the answer is yes. You asked me do we have enough masks. Yes."