Quantcast
Connect with us

All 12 of Roger Stone’s jurors say they feel their safety is threatened by right-wing rage over conviction

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, CNN reported that all of the jurors who served in the trial of President Donald Trump’s friend and former campaign adviser Roger Stone have issued anonymized statements saying that they fear for their personal safety, and that they need their identities protected.

“The jurors are fighting in court to keep private forms they filled out before the trial. They and other prospective jurors had written to the court answers about their employment history and other personal details, so that the attorneys and the judge could vet the jury for bias. A right-wing conspiracy theorist and writer is asking to release the questionnaires now publicly,” reported Katelyn Polantz. “The jury forewoman, Tomeka Hart, wrote that she still feels unsafe after the President tweeted about her around Stone’s sentencing date. Hart and another juror, Seth Cousins, who identified themselves to the media after the trial, said they’ve received threatening letters and postcards in the mail from strangers — a veiled threat that implies their home addresses are known.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I try to stay away from danger, but now it seems like the danger is coming to me,” said Juror H in a court filing. “This whole situation blows me away, because all that I expected before the trial was simply appearing for jury duty. I feel that I should be protected for performing my civic duty.”

“I am frightened that someone could harm my family simply because I was summoned and then chosen to serve on the jury,” agreed Juror B.

Stone was convicted of false statements, witness tampering, and obstruction relating to his role acting as a backchannel to WikiLeaks for the Trump campaign in 2016. His trial became a cause célèbre for many right-wing activists who are convinced he was framed for political purposes — a narrative enforced by President Donald Trump, who has blasted the trial as unfair and attacked Hart specifically, calling her a “tainted” juror.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump tells governors to ‘call your own shots’ on re-opening — in massive reversal of previous stance

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump backed down on his claim that he was in charge of the re-opening of America during a Thursday conference call with the nation's 50 governors.

"President Trump told governors that some could begin reopening their states by May 1 or earlier if they wanted to, but backed down from his confrontation with them by making it clear that he would not seek to impose his will on when they reopen businesses, schools and everyday life," The New York Times reports.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new chief of staff ‘overwhelmed’ by White House culture – and has cried at least twice: report

Published

56 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

Mark Meadows has been President Trump's fourth White House Chief of Staff for less than three weeks, and according to a new report from Maggie Haberman in the New York Times, he's having a rough time.

According to administration officials speaking to the Times, Meadows has been 'overwhelmed at times by a permanent culture at the White House that revolves around the president’s moods." According to Haberman, "no matter who serves as chief of staff, the lack of formal processes and the constant infighting are unavoidable facts of life for those working for Mr. Trump."

His new job is so overwhelming that Meadows has reportedly cried while meeting with White House staff on at least two occasions.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I ain’t gonna do a God damn thing you want’: Kentucky GOP lawmaker arrested on DUI stop

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported that a first-term GOP lawmaker was arrested after being pulled over for suspected drunk driving — just hours after the end of the state legislative session.

"Police arrested first-term state Rep. Derek J. Lewis of London early Thursday on a drunken-driving charge," reported Bill Estep. "Lewis became belligerent and cursed police during the arrest, according to a citation filed by Gary Mehler, an officer with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image