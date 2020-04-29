All coronavirus and no campaign rallies. Does Donald Trump have a Florida problem?
MIAMI — Grappling with a pandemic that has put his leadership under a microscope and kept him far from home, President Donald Trump’s popularity is diminishing in Florida.Throughout the month of April, with the economy, campaigns and society in general upended, polls have found Trump falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden and struggling to win the trust of voters in his adopted home state. Surveys also suggest Trump is losing ground with senior citizens — a conservative-leaning demographic that is most vulnerable to the severest symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavir…
2020 Election
Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden for US president
Hillary Clinton, the first woman to become a major party's presidential nominee, endorsed Joe Biden's White House bid on Tuesday, continuing Democrats' efforts to coalesce around the former vice president as he takes on President Donald Trump.
Clinton made her announcement during a Biden campaign town hall to discuss the coronavirus and its effect on women. Without mentioning Trump by name, Clinton assailed the Republican president's handling of the pandemic and hailed Biden's experience and temperament in comparison.
2020 Election
Two-thirds of Americans believe virus will disrupt election: survey
Two-thirds of Americans believe the coronavirus pandemic is "very or somewhat likely" to disrupt the ability to vote in the November presidential election, according to a survey published on Tuesday.
But a majority of those polled by the Pew Research Center are confident the election will be conducted fairly and accurately.
Sixty-seven percent of those surveyed said it is "very or somewhat likely" that the COVID-19 outbreak will significantly disrupt Americans' ability to cast their ballots in November, Pew said.
Eighty percent of Democrats felt that way but just 50 percent of Republicans.
2020 Election
Trump used a cutting-edge digital ad tool to win — but it is coming back to haunt him in 2020: report
A group of former Facebook employees and data scientists, some of whom worked in the Trump campaign, "has co-opted the political ad function on Facebook to perform real-time persuasion message testing, to get a sense of how voters are reacting to ads as they see them," reports Nick Corasaniti of the New York Times.
The coronavirus outbreak has forced 2020 campaigns to go completely digital, and the progressive non-profit group Acronym is one of them. Former Facebook employee and Acronym member James Barnes says the one thing Facebook does really well is "how to measure things."
“As I considered what I wanted to do after Facebook as I went through sort of this political transformation, I wanted to know: What is the best way that I could contribute to help defeat Trump in 2020?" he said.