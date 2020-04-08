Amazon workers told not to touch shipments for 24 hours after outbreak in Pennsylvania facility

Amazon workers in a Pennsylvania warehouse have been told by a manager not to touch any shipments for at least 24 hours after an outbreak of coronavirus wracked a neighboring facility, according to a report from Bloomberg.

“As a precaution surrounding Covid-19 concerns, a directive came in today to let ALL loads from AVP1 sit for 24 hours prior to opening/receiving,” the manager said in an email obtained by Bloomberg. “Please do not process any AVP1 trailers before the 24-hour mark.”

As Bloomberg points out, the AVP1 warehouse in Hazle Township is one of many Amazon facilities where employees have been diagnosed with coronavirus, but the 21 positives tests at AVP1 makes it the most severe outbreak at any Amazon facility. The company is struggling to keep the facility open and orders flowing as many workers are afraid to come to work due to the outbreak.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into working conditions at AVP1.

