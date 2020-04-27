America is in the grips of a madman as Trump drifts deeper into a state of delusion
We could be all wrong about Donald Trump.Maybe America isn’t in the grips of a madman. There could be a more benign reason for his bizarre and erratic behavior.Perhaps it’s something as simple as this: The president just wants to be loved.Trump uses the “L” word repeatedly during his coronavirus briefings. Sometimes it comes out of nowhere, at a moment we least expect it. Then he moves on to something so ridiculous that we forget that he even said it.He uses the term — love — to describe make-believe relationships with racial and ethnic minorities who don’t particularly care for him. He lumps …
Trump desperately tries to gaslight America as he faces humiliation from Lysol-gate
It's gone mainstream in recent years, but the word "gaslighting" used to be an esoteric term from the world of psychology and domestic abuse counseling. The word refers to the 1944 film "Gaslight," in which Ingrid Bergman plays a woman whose husband tries to drive her insane by hiding her belongings and otherwise manipulating her environment, and telling her that the changes she perceives are all in her head. Experts in domestic violence developed the term to describe the way that abusers in real life try to manipulate victims. The gaslighter works by denying reality, often when the facts are plain as day, with such conviction and repetition that the victim starts to question themselves and the evidence of their own senses.
Trump’s tragic clowning — and his global surrender to China and Russia — have exposed America in a fundamental way
Many Americans who were children sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s no doubt remember Game of the States. It was (and evidently still is) a simpleminded catch-and-carry board game through which multiple generations learned vague, generic facts about the 50 states. That game is probably the reason I know all 50 state capitals to this day. Massachusetts and Georgia are tough because the answers are too obvious; South Carolina and West Virginia are tough because the answers seem almost intentionally confusing.
Did Nancy Pelosi make a tactical error with McConnell?
Amid growing criticism from progressives and increased anxiety among the nation's working families, small business owners and local and state governments that economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic will come too late and be too little, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday told television viewers to "just calm down" when asked if she had erred in her legislative strategy with the Trump White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.