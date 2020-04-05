Americans ready to rejoin the British Empire after Queen Elizabeth shows Trump is nothing more than a ‘greasy cockroach’

Queen Elizabeth II addressed the U.K. people Sunday thanking the healthcare workers dedicated to saving lives.

The Queen acknowledged the grim reality of the lives being lost amid the crisis.

“A disruption that thas brought grief to some, financial difficulty to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all,” she said.

She also urged people to continue staying at home, noting that doing so is saving lives. Through that dedication, she said that she hopes it will be a great moment of accomplishment in the history of the British people.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” she told the nation. “And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country.”

It was a message that prompted the former colonies to beg to rejoin the British Empire, desperately seeking a leader with compassion, understanding and the intelligence to make rational decisions.

See the responses from Americans below:

Queen Elizabeth's address was more comforting & clear in purpose than ANYTHING Donald Trump, and frankly, Joe Biden has said during this #COVID19Pandemic . She thanked the NHS 4 its tireless work as images of Britons applauding their healthcare workers appeared on the screen. — I'll miss you, Bill Withers! RIP (@FaithPennick) April 5, 2020

The Queen of England is broadcasting an address. We need this right now. We need a leader, it certainly is not Trump. — BadDude.SimoHayha😠 (@ChiefCovfefe) April 5, 2020

All politicians – especially Trump and Boris – should learn from The Queen because that’s how you do a public address! #QueensSpeech #GodSavetheQueen #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/KS0jHPEk8J — Parveen (@Parveen_Comms) April 5, 2020

Watching Queen Elizabeth II giving a motivational, empathetic speech reading off a teleprompter….which reminds me that tRUmp cannot be motivational, empathetic and, more importantly, cannot read off a teleprompter. — Raging RN (@cmkirkrn) April 5, 2020

In two minutes, the Queen laid out the crisis, lifted up workers, and gave hope and inspiration to rally the world through this. In two minutes she did what Boris Johnson and Trump have failed to do in two months of rambling pronouncements. — Patrick Gaspard (@patrickgaspard) April 5, 2020

Man, I wish we could have Queen Elizabeth II as our leader. Disciplined. Calm. Reassuring. Resolute. Level. Intelligent. Her superb grace makes Donald Trump look exactly like the greasy cockroach he is. — Wendy Lynne Lee (@THEWRENCHLEFT) April 5, 2020

Queen Elizabeth just gave a beautiful, movin' and compassionate speech that lifted the souls of all that heard it, as compared to Trump's narcissistic, ramblin' word vomit that leaves everyone in confusion, fear and dread. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) April 5, 2020

I wish the US had a leader that could speak like Queen Elizabeth. She spoke a reassuring and reaffirming message.

All Trump knows is how to make it about himself#QueensSpeech — Adam P Farnsworth (@AdamPFarnsworth) April 5, 2020

Compare & contrast. "I don't take responsibility at all" – Donald Trump. "Better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.” – The Queen. Awkward. — Paul Morris (@Paul_Morris_74) April 5, 2020

Dear Queen Elizabeth, We Americans don’t like the way Trump has handled things lately and would like you to take us back. Until you pass away, and then we would return to being our own country because we don’t like Charles and William. #TeamHarryandMegan Signed,

America — Linzi (@linzi_moorhead1) April 5, 2020

Queen Elizabeth just brought the entire planet together for 5 minutes to give uplifting words. President Trump COULD NEVER pull that off. Shit is always about him. — delldroid (@delldroid) April 5, 2020

Say what you will, the Queen at 94 demonstrates more poise, dignity and resolve in 5 minutes than Trump has managed or will manage in a lifetime. She is her country‘s symbol of identification, he is his country‘s worst nightmare.#QueensSpeech https://t.co/2ICXmeJhSZ — Nessa Bell (@groundlingpenny) April 5, 2020

The queen's speech was so much better than Donald Trump I wonder how many people are thinking about rejoining the empire. — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) April 5, 2020

The producers of the Queen's speech video with a little dig at Trump … showing British soldiers unloading boxes marked with the 3M logo off military trucks #QueensSpeech — Barre Campbell (@bgrantcampbell) April 5, 2020

Queen Elizabeth addressed her nation. Has trump ever given condolences for all the Americans that have died from this nightmare ? I think not! — Anita (@marvswife) April 5, 2020

Donald J. Trump is INCAPABLE of delivering an address to this nation like Queen Elizabeth did to hers #SundayThoughts #msnbc — #BBLindaBackUp (@YourStankMule) April 5, 2020

Queen Elizabeth for President, Constitutional hitches aside, she is better than what divisive garbage Trump spews daily. https://t.co/vpF7hFDyf6 — Jonathan E Jones (@jejones_619) April 5, 2020

The Queen is a calming voice the people needed.

Trudeau has been a calming voice the people need.

Merkle has been a calming voice the people need.

Macron has been a calming voice the people need. Donald Trump has screamed at the media and boasted of TV ratings. — ᑭᕼᗩYᒪEᑎ (@phaylen) April 5, 2020

Queen Elizabeth "If we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it" The Queen showed more leadership in a few minute broadcast than Trump has shown in years. pic.twitter.com/5R0rzkchcc — Amanda Candy (@MsAmanda_speaks) April 5, 2020

Really wish the queen had ended her speech with "Oh, and fuck donald trump" — The BryPie (@TheBryPie) April 5, 2020

At 94 years old, the Queen is more coherent, shows more empathy & has a better grasp on current events than trump. It goes without saying she has more class, dignity and morals than him as well! — Denis (@mtnbikerdenis) April 5, 2020

The Queen for President. Seeing her demeanor, tone, eloquence, empathy, *humanity* — makes you realize how truly terrible Trump is. — Mark Wickens (@mwickens) April 5, 2020

Basically, Queen Elizabeth just showed more poise, grace and courage in 5 minutes than Trump has mustered in his entire life. — Schrödinger's Facemask (@here4tehbeer) April 5, 2020

Hearing Queen Elizabeth give a speech after 4 years of Trump is wild. Like, is that what a competent leader is like? — Tom Nook 2020 (@TheBestDannyBoy) April 5, 2020