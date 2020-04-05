Quantcast
Americans ready to rejoin the British Empire after Queen Elizabeth shows Trump is nothing more than a ‘greasy cockroach’

Published

1 min ago

on

Queen Elizabeth II addressed the U.K. people Sunday thanking the healthcare workers dedicated to saving lives.

The Queen acknowledged the grim reality of the lives being lost amid the crisis.

“A disruption that thas brought grief to some, financial difficulty to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all,” she said.

She also urged people to continue staying at home, noting that doing so is saving lives. Through that dedication, she said that she hopes it will be a great moment of accomplishment in the history of the British people.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” she told the nation. “And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country.”

It was a message that prompted the former colonies to beg to rejoin the British Empire, desperately seeking a leader with compassion, understanding and the intelligence to make rational decisions.

See the responses from Americans below:

