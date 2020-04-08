Americans slam Trump for bragging about ratings of his ‘2 hour variety show’ while ignoring 13,000 COVID-19 deaths

The U.S. has suffered 12,988 COVID-19 deaths but President Donald Trump is focused on a different problem: why the left is demanding news networks stop airing his daily coronavirus press briefings live. Why? He likes the ratings.

Trump says his daily press briefings draw an audience comparable to those that watch “Monday Night Football” or “The Bachelor” finale, so the news networks should continue to air them live.

…the Fake News Media into not covering them, but that effort failed because the ratings are through the roof according to, of all sources, the Failing New York Times, “Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale” type numbers (& sadly, they get it $FREE). Trump Derangement Syndrome! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

In reality, Trump’s lengthy daily press briefings are a sludge farm of lies, misinformation and dangerous false claims. Questions swirl why he is promoting potentially dangerous drugs for off-label use, and why he consistently not only refuses to accept the facts journalists in the room report, but personally attacks them.

His press briefings are free-wheeling stream-of-consciousness therapy sessions for the presidential candidate frustrated by not being able to hold campaign rallies anymore, thanks to the deadly pandemic he made exponentially worse.

Trump says the networks should like his briefings because they are “$FREE,” but he loves his briefings because they reach a wider audience than his rallies and they cost him nothing.

The majority of Americans agree this president has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic, and now many are outraged at his callousness and obsession with ratings as thousands of people die.

2,000 people died in US yesterday due to willful negligence of Trump Regime, their #70days of inaction, but now President Trump is personally hosting a 2 hour variety show every night with “killer” ratings. So why is everyone so upset?!? — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 8, 2020

There are people dying every day. Could you stfu for just a few hours about your ratings and how great they are. How about honoring some who have died. If you need some names I have more than I ever wanted to know — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 8, 2020

You are unwell and are going to kill us all — Kate 💙 (@katemjackson) April 8, 2020

People are locked in their houses as they watch thousands of their fellow Americans and small businesses all over the country die every day. Can’t believe this has to be said, but this isn’t something to celebrate. — Colin Seeberger (@CMSeeberger) April 8, 2020

It’s a pandemic. Anyone remember Bush bragging about his TV ratings after 9/11 or Katrina? Me neither. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) April 8, 2020

You’re a sociopath. Just stop talking. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) April 8, 2020