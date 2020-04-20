Quantcast
Connect with us

Amid pandemic, FDA seizes cheaper drugs from Canada

Published

1 min ago

on

JUPITER, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration in the past month has stepped up seizures of prescription drugs being sent to American customers from pharmacies in Canada and other countries, according to operators of stores in Florida that facilitate the transactions.While seizures at the nation’s international mail facilities have periodically spiked during the past two decades, the latest crackdown is distressing many older customers whose goal is to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.“It’s very aggravating,” said Cabot Jaffe Sr., 83, of Maitland, Florida, who had his asthma drug se…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

At least 16 killed in Canada’s worst-ever shooting rampage

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

A gunman who drove a mock-up police car killed at least 16 people including a female constable in a shooting rampage across Nova Scotia, Canadian federal police said Sunday, the worst case of its kind in the country's history.

The shooter, identified as Gabriel Wortman, 51, was shot dead by officers after a 12-hour manhunt across the eastern province ended Sunday morning.

Among the victims was a veteran female constable with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which also handles municipal and provincial law enforcement in the province.

Police said the suspect had been on the run since Saturday night, when officers were alerted to shots fired in the town of Portapique, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Halifax.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How the coronavirus pandemic is revealing cracks in celebrity capitalism

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

When universities closed in March due to COVID-19, and my celebrity course transitioned online, I was no longer able to share informal chats and insights about celebrity news and gossip with my students. Recently, I’ve noticed a change in celebrity culture. Like capitalism, it has pivoted. The change speaks to how intertwined celebrity culture is to capitalism.

Richard Dyer, the well-known English film studies professor, argued more than 30 years ago that celebrity culture is a kind of “triumphant individualism” ideologically bound up with the condition of capitalism. He said society’s hyper focus on celebrities as transcendent beings who exceed, go beyond and surpass what ordinary people appear able to do, parallels the western culture belief that free-market capitalism enables all individuals to achieve their greatest potential.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

The 2020 election is now a key moment if public universal healthcare is ever to happen in the US

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

Richard Titmuss, a British pioneer of social policy, published an influential book called The Gift Relationship in 1970. It reflects on the altruism that underpins voluntary blood-donation systems like those of the UK and most other European nations.

Vein glory.
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image