Amish community pitches in to create medical supplies for Ohio hospitals

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that an Amish community in Ohio is mobilizing to create medical supplies for local hospitals.

“For centuries, the Amish community has been famously isolated from the hustle of the outside world,” wrote Elizabeth Williamson. “Homes still lack telephones or computers. Travel is by horse and buggy. Home-sewn clothing remains the norm. And even now, as the coronavirus rages in the country at large, there is resistance from people sustained by communal life to the dictates of social distancing that have brought the economy to a halt — in Amish country as everywhere else. But as the virus creeps ever closer, the Amish community is joining the fight.”

“Almost overnight, a group of local industry, community and church leaders has mobilized to sustain Amish households by pivoting to work crafting thousands of face masks and shields, surgical gowns and protective garments from medical-grade materials,” continued the report. “When those run scarce, they switch to using gaily printed quilting fabric and waterproof Tyvek house wrap.”

Amish workers have leapt into action in part because their own businesses have been idled as COVID-19 has torn through their communities — and taking unemployment insurance and other government programs conflicts with their religious beliefs.

“We consider this a privilege that we can come in here and do something for somebody else who’s in need and do it right at home here, and do it safely,” said Atlee Raber, the founder of a local furniture maker that is now producing face shields.

