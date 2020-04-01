Amnesty slams Trump for classifying gun stores as ‘essential businesses’ during pandemic
“With hospitals at critically low capacity due to the pandemic, we cannot afford more injuries or deaths from gun violence.”
Human rights defenders on Tuesday demanded that the Trump administration reverse its decision to designate gun stores as “essential businesses” during the coronavirus pandemic and warned that increased gun violence during the national public health crisis will only add to the strain on overwhelmed health systems.
Following aggressive lobbying by the firearms industry, the administration over the weekend added gun stores to its list of essential services which should remain open to the public during the crisis—suggesting firearms rank alongside food, medicine, and medical supplies as crucial products Americans need during the pandemic.
The decision came weeks into the coronavirus pandemic, during which, Amnesty International noted, accidental shootings have continued to kill Americans, including a three-year-old boy in Kentucky.
“Instead of taking aggressive measures to curb gun violence, the federal government has again prioritized gun ownership over the basic right to live in safety and listed firearms as essential and critical to pandemic infrastructure,” said Ernest Coverson, campaign manager for the End Gun Violence Campaign at Amnesty International USA. “Gun retailers are not essential businesses and should not remain open during this pandemic.”
Gun sales have gone up since the disease began spreading across the country earlier this month, with AFP reporting an 800% increase in sales at one store in Oklahoma. One store owner told the outlet the sales seemed partially driven by fears of theft, as Americans stock up on large amounts of household goods.
Trump critics and gun safety groups slammed the administration on social media and raised concern that firearms could become even more prevalent in American homes following the “essential business” designation.
The Trump administration has buckled to the NRA and deemed gun dealers and manufacturers as essential as hospital workers, first responders and others who are risking everything to save lives.
Tell Trump’s DHS that gun shops are not essential businesses: https://t.co/mwBnVNR60B pic.twitter.com/C94tRZc9vO
— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) March 31, 2020
Guns are not essential.
Guns are not essential.
Guns are not essential.
Guns are not essential.
Guns are not essential.
Guns are not essential.
Guns are not essential.
Guns are not essential.
Guns are not essential.
Guns are not essential.
Guns are not essential. https://t.co/u2YyG1dZrc
— Coalition to Stop Gun Violence (@CSGV) March 30, 2020
As a spokesperson for Brady, a gun control group, told ABC News Monday, the NRA, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, and other pro-gun groups have tried to exploit the crisis for their own ends.
“The gun lobby is not willing to stand for a few days or a few weeks of less profit in order to protect public health, and it’s outrageous and definitely not required by the Second Amendment,” Brady chief counsel Jonathan Lowy told ABC. “It’s a public health issue, not a Second Amendment issue.”
Keeping gun stores open as Americans across the country do their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus will put consumers in preventable danger, he added—not only from gun violence, but also from the spread of the virus.
“The fact is that guns, the nature of guns, require that they be sold with a lot of close interaction,” Lowy said. “They can’t be sold from vending machines, can’t be sold with curbside pickup.”
The gun industry’s insistence on maintaining its bottom line during a public health crisis, said Amnesty, is likely to put even more strain on healthcare workers who are facing storages of ventilators, face masks, gloves, and other medical equipment as the virus spreads.
“With hospitals at critically low capacity due to the pandemic, we cannot afford more injuries or deaths from gun violence,” said Coverson. “The federal government has made a mistake that will only lead to more lives lost because of senseless gun violence.”
COVID-19
Lack of compassion, more than resources, marks India’s deadly lockdown mismanagement
More than 20 migrant labourers have died trying to flee India’s coronavirus locked-down cities for their villages over the past few days. Critics blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hasty 21-day curfew call that, like many of his recent directives, was long on populist symbolism, but short on foresight or compassion.
It was the biggest human lockdown ordered at the shortest notice without adequate planning or preparation for the fallout of a sweeping policy measure that was weeks in the making.
In a televised address to the nation at 8pm on Tuesday, March 24, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi put 1.3 billion people under a three-week lockdown. It was the world’s largest coronavirus directive – not even China, the world’s most populous country and source of the Covid-19 outbreak, imposed such a sweeping nationwide shutdown, with Beijing isolating only the worst-affected Hubei province. The time frame was breathlessly tight: the measures would start at midnight, Modi announced, giving his people less than four hours to stock up and disregard earlier directives to avoid hoarding.
COVID-19
Italy doctors warn of ‘bio bombs’ from patients sent to care homes
Italian doctors and unions have warned that a government policy to send patients discharged from hospital but still positive for coronavirus to care homes is like priming "biological bombs".
With over 28,000 people in hospital including more than 4,000 in intensive care, beds need to be freed up as soon as possible, and those unable to convalesce in isolation at home are being moved to care homes or requisitioned hotels.
The virus has already infiltrated assisted living facilities across the nation, in what is being dubbed the "silent massacre".
COVID-19
Japan’s Fujifilm starts Avigan trial to treat coronavirus
Japan's Fujifilm has begun clinical trials to test the effectiveness of its anti-flu drug Avigan in treating patients with the new coronavirus, after reports of promising results in China.
Trials in China have suggested Avigan could play a role in shortening the recovery time for patients infected with coronavirus.
"The trial will be conducted on 100 patients until the end of June," a company spokesman told AFP on Wednesday.
"We will collect data, analyze them and file for approval after that," he added.
The drug will be administered for a maximum of 14 days to coronavirus patients between 20 and 74 years old with mild pneumonia, the spokesman said.