'An amped-up War on Christmas': Why Trump's evangelical fans think God wants them to defy lockdowns

16 mins ago

Many of President Donald Trump’s evangelical Christian supporters believe that it is their God-given duty to defy lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic, as they believe obeying restrictions will result in the establishment of an anti-Christian dictatorship.

Daily Beast columnist Eleanor Clift writes that pandemic restrictions have become yet another heated culture war for evangelicals who distrust scientists and who believe it’s part of a broader conspiracy to take away their religious freedom.

“This is an amped-up version of the War on Christmas theme that conservatives trot out every year,” Clift explains. “Trump gave voice to it recently when he said without any evidence that Muslims celebrating Ramadan, which which begins on Thursday, would not be facing the same restrictions that Christians did on Easter.”

In fact, notes Clift, Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Matt Staver this week compared Christians living under stay-at-home orders to Jews living in Nazi Germany.

“This happened before in history,” he said. “We’ve seen people being targeted with a particular symbol that you have to wear. And then you get targeted with your business, you get terminated from your job, and eventually you get ghettoized.”

Peter Montgomery, a senior fellow at People for the American Way, tells Clift that Trump-loving evangelicals see Trump’s potential loss this fall as an existential threat to their livelihoods, and they want to do everything in their power to deflect attention from his bungling of the crisis.

“They’re concerned about this crisis and his mismanagement of it and they’re going to do everything they can to support his efforts to deflect attention from his failings, to smear his critics and shift blame to governors and elsewhere — and re-elect the guy God put in charge for this moment,” he said.

REVEALED: Trump owes tens of millions of dollars to a state-owned Chinese bank

6 mins ago

April 24, 2020

President Donald Trump has been trying to portray former Vice President Joe Biden as a pawn of the Chinese government -- but a new report from Politico claims that the president is literally tens of millions of dollars in debt to a Chinese state-owned bank.

According to the report, a Trump real estate partner in 2012 initiated a $1 billion refinance scheme for a skyscraper at 1290 Avenue of the Americas in New York in which Trump owns a 30 percent stake.

"The debt includes $211 million from the state-owned Bank of China -- its first loan of this kind in the U.S. -- which matures in the middle of what could be Trump’s second term, financial records show," the publication writes. "Trump’s ownership of the building received a smattering of attention before and after his 2016 campaign. But the arrangement with the Bank of China -- and its impending due date in 2022 -- has gone largely unnoticed."

Trump appointees pushed health officials to ‘flood’ two states with COVID-19 ‘cure’ touted by president

26 mins ago

April 24, 2020

President Donald Trump's political appointees tried to "flood" two states with doses of a malaria drug dubiously hyped as a potential coronavirus treatment.

As the president promoted the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, emails and other documents obtained by Vanity Fair show his political appointees tried to pressure top U.S. health officials to widely distribute the medication -- which has since proven to be ineffective against COVID-19.

