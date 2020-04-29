‘An Ivanka idea’: Internet slams ‘White House’ for selling $100 commemorative COVID-19 coins

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that the White House is now selling $100 commemorative COVID-19 coins, emblazoned with phrases such as “World vs The Unseen Enemy” and “Everyday HEROES Suited Up.”

The proceeds will reportedly be donated to hospitals. Nonetheless, the sales pitch did not impress commenters on social media, who slammed the White House for its crassness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Time to fleece the rubes on unemployment — Jim reilly (@daddyjimyanks) April 29, 2020

If true… sounds like an Ivanka idea for sure.💵💵💵💵👎😜 — Robin (@Robin7850) April 29, 2020

“Everyday heroes suited up“, in garbage bags cause of no PPE. @realDonaldTrump — merrie (@merrieinNYC) April 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump doesn’t know any heroes but he is well acquainted with liars and degenerates — oflairkjs (@oflairkjs) April 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

That is sick!!! Can this administration stoop any lower! What a bunch of losers!!! — Steelers78/90fan (@Steelers7890fan) April 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT