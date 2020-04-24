Anderson Cooper slams ‘Soviet-style’ propaganda from Trump’s press secretary on bleach comments
On Friday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” in discussion with chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, Cooper pulled no punches on White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for denying President Donald Trump’s own words on injecting household cleaning products to treat coronavirus.
“I know why the president didn’t take questions this evening,” said Cooper. “It’s interesting to me that Kayleigh McEnany, the new spokesperson, is over the top in her Soviet-like praise or rewriting of history on things, would say one thing, and then the president — they clearly didn’t coordinate their lies.”
“They didn’t, Anderson,” said Acosta. “We found out today that the president’s words have meaning, but they’re also, at times, hazardous to your health. That was part of what we learned today.”
“Going to your point, Anderson, there just isn’t enough disinfectant at the White House to wash away what the president did and the lies that were told to cover it up,” continued Acosta. “One of the reasons he cut short that briefing earlier this evening, my sources tell me, is the president was upset about the flak he was taking over his comments that people could use disinfectants to kill the coronavirus inside their bodies. Goes beyond that. Talking to sources inside the White House this evening, telling us there’s a discussion going on about paring down the briefings, making better use of them, because they feel like the president is getting diminishing returns.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘IT WAS ON NATIONAL TV’: Internet blows up on Trump for lying that his disinfectant proposal was ‘sarcasm’
A brief appearance on TV by Donald Trump during a Friday signing ceremony turned into a deluge of criticism on Twitter after the president claimed his comments on Thursday about using light and disinfectants to treat victims of the coronavirus was merely him responding sarcastically to a reporter's question.
The brief exchange, which CNN's Anderson Cooper called blatant lying by the president, infuriated Twitter users who called out the president.
CNN
Anderson Cooper stunned after Trump claims he was being ‘sarcastic’ about injecting disinfectant: ‘You just saw the president lying’
CNN's Anderson Cooper on Friday found himself in shock after President Donald Trump tried to claim that his musings about treating coronavirus by injecting disinfectants into the human body were "sarcastic."
After playing footage showing Trump telling a reporter that he wasn't serious about his proposed disinfectant injection remedy, Cooper immediately called B.S. on the president's excuse.
"What you just heard is the president of the United States just lying," Cooper said. "It's fascinating because he's lying about something that we all witnessed just yesterday of him talking to his own coronavirus task force about research on injecting bleach, disinfectants into people, somehow cleaning them from the inside... there was no sarcasm, we have the tape."