Andrew Cuomo gives brutal smackdown to Trump’s pandemic briefings: ‘No value — it could be a comedy skit’
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday delivered a brutal smackdown to President Donald Trump’s daily COVID-19 pandemic briefings.
Hours after the president publicly raged at the news media and his political foes while asserting he had total power to force state governments to reopen their economies, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski asked Cuomo if there was any value in governors tuning into the president’s daily press conferences.
“No, a governor should not watch that,” he said. “There is no value in it. It is infuriating and offensive, and, frankly, ignorant of the facts. The president stood up and said, ‘Forget the constitution of the United States, forget the concept of federalism.’ To hear a Republican stand up there, by the way, and argue big government and total authority of the federal government is somewhat amusing. If it wasn’t so serious, it could be funny, it could be a comedy skit.”
Cuomo then pivoted to say that because it wasn’t a literal comedy skit, he found the president’s performance to be unnerving.
“It’s frightening!” he said. “This is the last place we should be, this crazy politics, this absurd positioning when we’re talking about life and death… it’s absurd that we have to deal with this!”
Watch the video below.
