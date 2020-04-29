Andrew Cuomo shames the GOP for wanting to let New York go bankrupt: ‘We bail them out every year!’
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday spat fire at Republican lawmakers who are musing about letting state governments go bankrupt rather than give them federal aid to patch holes in their budgets.
During his daily press conference, Cuomo called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for saying it would be better to let states go bust than to give them a “bailout.”
“States can’t go bankrupt,” Cuomo said. “There are serious constitutional questions about whether or not a state can go bankrupt… and you need a federal law that would allow the states to declare bankruptcy… Pass a law that allows states to declare bankruptcy! He would have to do that, and I dare him to do that!”
Cuomo also singled out Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) for complaining about having to help New York meet its fiscal needs during a time of crisis.
“Senator Scott from Florida says, ‘We’re supposed to bail them out.’ ‘We’ versus ‘them.’ We’re supposed to bail them out. It’s we and it’s them. That’s not right… New York state bails them out every year. They’re not bailing us out. We bail them out every year. New York state pays $29 billion into that federal pot, $29 billion more every year that we never get back!”
Watch the video below.
‘A sniveling sycophant’: Conservative columnist disgusted by Mike Pence’s lack of character
Writing in The Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin contends that the contrast between America's political parties "is so vast that one could imagine collapse of the two-party system until an adequate substitute for the Republican Party could be crafted." According to Rubin, that contrast was on "horrifying display" this Tuesday.
On the one hand, there was Hillary Clinton's endorsement of Joe Biden for 2020, followed by a discussion where the two tackled disproportionate impact coronavirus has had on the U.S. population and a "friendly reminiscing of their time in the Obama administration reminded us of a time when graceful, decent and cordial people populated government."
COVID-19
COVID-19 patients respond positively to remdesivir in major US trial
Gilead Science's remdesivir, one of the most highly anticipated drugs being tested against the new coronavirus, showed positive results in a large-scale US government trial, the company said Wednesday.
"We understand that the trial has met its primary endpoint and that NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) will provide detailed information at an upcoming briefing," the company said.
Though it is difficult to precisely quantify the finding in the absence of results, it represents the first time any drug has been shown to improve outcomes against the COVID-19 illness, which has claimed more than 200,000 lives globally and brought the world economy to a grinding halt.