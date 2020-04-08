Andrew Cuomo threatens to bail on CNN interview when his brother shows vintage photo of governor in bellbottoms

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) appeared to feign anger during a CNN interview Wednesday in which his brother, Christopher Cuomo, showed a vintage photo of their family with the elder brother clad in bellbottoms, a rhinestone belt and an unfortunate attempt at an afro.

The younger Cuomo is still suffering from the effects of coronavirus, appearing redfaced and wiping his brow. However, his brother noted that he seemed more animated than he has in days.

“Now I’ve seen you referred to a little bit recently as the ‘Love Gov’ and I’m wondering if that’s making you a little soft on the president, that you don’t want to really criticize him, because you need him and now’s not a time for fighting,” said the younger Cuomo. “But don’t you have to balance that with calling him out if he’s doing things that you don’t think are great for the people of your state to be hearing and experiencing? Love Gov?”

“I’ve always been a soft guy,” claimed the governor. “I am the ‘Love Gov.’ I’m a cool dude and loose mood, you know that. I just say, let it go, just go with the flow, baby.”

“You have never said any of those things. That’s the first time you’ve said any of those,” Christopher noted.

“Really?” asked the governor.

“I’ve known you my whole life,” his brother noted.

“Well, that’s your opinion, yeah? You should listen better. Listening works,” the governor quipped.

The interview quickly took a turn toward a much-needed Abbot and Costello act with news interspersed throughout.

It finally came to a head when the younger Cuomo asked his brother about the campaign “Who are you staying home for,” to help encourage people to focus on the impact of their actions on the health of others. He noted that he was staying home for their mother, which the elder Cuomo protested about, saying that he announced first that he was staying home for his mother. (It’s the same mother.)

“Yeah, well I had my picture this morning while you were still sleeping and I showed it at my press conference,” said the governor. “And people have to understand, you wouldn’t want to be reckless with your own life, don’t endanger others. And that’s what the ‘Stay at home for’ campaign is all about. Don’t endanger health care workers, don’t endanger vulnerable people. And she was my mother first, by the way.”

Christopher Cuomo then showed the family photo.

“I’m staying home for these two guys at the front,” he said. The governor said he couldn’t see it, finally, when he was able to he pretended to be angry about it.

“I can’t see it. I can’t see it. Bye, Chris,” the governor said, taking off his microphone.

“No, no, no, don’t do it. Put the mic back on. Don’t be like that,” said the younger brother.

“Take the picture down,” the governor demanded.

“Put it back up!” the CNN host demanded. “There he is. And here’s why I’m doing it for these guys. Because this is the guy who helped me shape who I am today. Look how I was looking at him so lovingly back then. I know it looks like I’m staring at his diamond-encrusted belt buckle, but I’m not. I’m actually staring up at the young man who made me so proud as his brother back then and my billy the kids and now. And just, if you want to tell people, huck-a-poo was your signature look. You’ve abandoned it. Why?”

“There are no words. There are no words,” said the governor.

