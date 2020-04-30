Quantcast
Connect with us

Angry meat packing employee dares Trump to work shifts with him during pandemic: ‘Join the fun!’

Published

1 min ago

on

A worker at a meat-packing plant in Indiana is none too happy with President Donald Trump’s order that he stay at work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Gary Harris, a 20-year veteran at the Tyson Foods meat plant in Logansport, Indiana, is daring the president to put his own health on the line and help them process meat to keep food on American families’ tables.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If he does that I think they should bring the president down here and have him work shoulder-to-shoulder and join the fun,” said Harris.

Harris explained that more than 100 employees at the Logansport plant have already tested positive for COVID-19, which has created severe stress and anxiety among his fellow workers.

“God help the people on the line,” he said. “Everyone is scared and worried, no one knows who has it and who doesn’t because the company won’t say.”

Tyson temporarily shut down the Logansport plant over the weekend, and both the company and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700 have said that the plant needs to remain shut down until it is safe to return.

“The reality is that these workers are putting their lives on the line every day to keep our country fed during this deadly outbreak,” UFCW International President Marc Perrone this week. “To protect America’s food supply, America’s meatpacking workers must be protected.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

West Point instructor: ‘About 60 percent’ of cadets planning to attend Trump’s commencement speech might be infected

Published

1 min ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

The recent outbreak of coronavirus on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt — a warship in the Pacific — underscores the threat that the pandemic poses to the United States military. And a West Point instructor, according to the Washington Post, fears that “about 60%” of cadets who are planning to attend President Donald Trump’s commencement speech in June might have been infected with COVID-19.

The Post has obtained audio from an April 21 video call in which the instructor can be heard saying, “Because all 1000 of you are going to be coming back, you’re probably going to be about 60% who have coronavirus. So, we’re going to likely test all of you.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP senators fear voters aren’t giving them enough credit for ‘incredibly popular’ COVID-19 response

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Republican senators are privately concerned that voters aren't giving them credit for coronavirus relief efforts.

A top GOP Senate campaign official griped during a private conference call Wednesday that senators facing re-election had a "problem" if voters did not credit them with passing an "incredibly popular" aid package, reported the Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump officials are pushing spy agencies to pursue ‘unsubstantiated’ conspiracy theory

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

As critical as President Donald Trump has become of the Chinese government’s initial response to coronavirus, he has something in common with Chinese officials: Trump, at first, failed to take the COVID-19 threat seriously. Exactly how COVID-19 started has been debated by health experts; a conspiracy theory on the far right claims that the deadly virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. And according to a New York Times article published on April 30, “senior Trump Administration officials” have “pushed American spy agencies to hunt for evidence to support” that “unsubstantiated theory.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image