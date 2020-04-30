Angry meat packing employee dares Trump to work shifts with him during pandemic: ‘Join the fun!’

A worker at a meat-packing plant in Indiana is none too happy with President Donald Trump’s order that he stay at work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indianapolis Star reports that Gary Harris, a 20-year veteran at the Tyson Foods meat plant in Logansport, Indiana, is daring the president to put his own health on the line and help them process meat to keep food on American families’ tables.
“If he does that I think they should bring the president down here and have him work shoulder-to-shoulder and join the fun,” said Harris.
Harris explained that more than 100 employees at the Logansport plant have already tested positive for COVID-19, which has created severe stress and anxiety among his fellow workers.
“God help the people on the line,” he said. “Everyone is scared and worried, no one knows who has it and who doesn’t because the company won’t say.”
Tyson temporarily shut down the Logansport plant over the weekend, and both the company and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700 have said that the plant needs to remain shut down until it is safe to return.
“The reality is that these workers are putting their lives on the line every day to keep our country fed during this deadly outbreak,” UFCW International President Marc Perrone this week. “To protect America’s food supply, America’s meatpacking workers must be protected.”
