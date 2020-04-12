Quantcast
Connect with us

Anne Frank’s diary more relevant than ever, 75 years on

Published

1 min ago

on

A lifetime ago, a Jewish girl confided in her diary as she spent two years in isolation from the outside world in a doomed attempt to escape mortal danger.

Anne Frank, a teenager from Amsterdam, wrote of her hopes, fears and dreams as she and her family hid from the Nazis in a secret annexe behind a canal-side house.

Seventy-five years ago this year, after their hiding place was discovered, Anne died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany, aged 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the diary that her father published after World War II won a worldwide audience as a reminder of the horrors of the Holocaust, and remains more relevant than ever.

“The most important part of the diary is that it offers some insight into what it means to be human,” Ronald Leopold, executive director of the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, told AFP.

“That is exactly why it has remained relevant during the 75 years after the Second World War and why it will remain relevant, I am absolutely convinced, for generations to come.”

The “Diary of a Young Girl” has become one of the world’s most-read books, selling 30 million copies and being translated into more than 70 languages.

But it had humble beginnings, as a birthday present for the 13-year-old Anne.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Frankfurt, she moved to the Netherlands aged three with her parents Otto and Edith and her older sister Margot to escape rising anti-Semitism in Hitler’s Germany.

But in 1940, the Nazis invaded the Netherlands, and then stepped up their persecution of the Jews there too.

– ‘She’s their peer’ –

ADVERTISEMENT

Anne began writing shortly before the family went into hiding in 1942 in the secret annexe that Otto Frank had built behind his business premises on Prinsengracht, one of Amsterdam’s most beautiful canals.

Addressing her diary as “Dear Kitty”, over the next two years she described her thoughts and feelings about life in isolation with her family and the four other Jewish people they lived in hiding there with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life in the annexe was hard. Anne wrote with searing honesty about her feelings towards its other occupants, in particular her difficult relationship with her mother.

She also harboured serious ambitions of being a writer, penning stories and starting her own book about her experiences.

Through it all, there remains the voice of a schoolgirl examining her place in the world — just like today’s young people, says Leopold.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s their peer. They recognise her voice, what she was thinking of, what she was doing when she was struggling with her relationship with her mother,” he said.

The last entry was on August 1, 1944. Three days later, German agents raided the house.

There are several theories about why, including that the Franks were betrayed by neighbours or because of black market activities in the warehouse below, but as Leopold says “it’s all unsubstantiated, so we don’t know.”

The Franks were transported by train to the Auschwitz concentration camp — but were split up and Anne and Margot were sent to Belsen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both sisters contracted typhus and Anne is believed to have died some time in February 1945, two months before Allied troops liberated Belsen on April 15.

– ‘Challenging times’ –

After the war, Otto Frank returned to Amsterdam to find his wife and daughters dead and the house stripped.

In all, only 38,000 of the 140,000 Jews who lived in the Netherlands survived the Holocaust — one of the highest percentages of any European nation, and a lasting shame for the country which only this year issued the first government apology.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the diary had been saved by Miep Gies, one of the people who had helped those in the secret annexe.

After several rejections, it was published in 1947 in Dutch, said Leopold, although it did not become the phenomenon it is now until it was finally published in English in the United States in 1952.

Over the years further research into the papers has revealed different sides to Anne.

Passages about her sexuality as well as Edith Frank that Otto Frank had edited out of the original version were restored in later editions.

The diary’s immediacy means it has kept its relevance, especially in the “challenging times that we live in in 2020” with the “rise of nationalism, the rise of the extreme right wing,” said Leopold.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What was done to Anne Frank was the work of human beings, and I think it’s important to learn about that.”

The Anne Frank House — which is currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus but continues its educational programmes — is now focused on communicating her legacy for the next 75 years, as memories of the Holocaust fade.

That can be a challenge, Leopold admitted, with younger social media obsessed visitors seemingly as interested in taking selfies as in history.

But, he said, that interest in her story was “increasing rather than decreasing”, with half of the Anne Frank House’s 1.3 million visitors a year being aged under 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a mirror to us,” said Leopold.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Virus mutes Easter celebrations as US deaths top 20,000

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

Christians celebrated Easter Sunday under coronavirus lockdown in many countries with church pews empty and the pope on live stream, as the US death toll from the disease passed 20,000.

At the climax of Holy Week for the planet's two billion-plus Christians, congregations were shuttered at home to avoid spreading the pathogen that has infected at least 1.7 million worldwide.

Pope Francis was set to break with centuries of tradition by taking his Easter mass online, with Saint Peter's Square -- packed every year with worshippers -- left deserted.

AFP / PHILIPPE DESMAZES Congregations were shuttered at home to avoid spreading the pathogen

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US Supreme Court to hear appeal on abortion during virus crisis

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

Abortion rights advocates on Saturday called on the US Supreme Court to urgently intervene to force Texas to reinstate the right to abortion, which has been suspended in the state since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first appeal related to COVID-19 to reach the highest American court, which has been operating only in writing for nearly a month.

The Court, which legalized abortion in 1973 in its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, will have to decide whether a state can suspend the case law in the name of a public health emergency.

This case will be a test for the Supreme Court, which has been profoundly reshaped since the election of President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pope to livestream Easter mass to locked down world

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

Pope Francis will break with centuries of tradition and livestream Easter Sunday mass to allow the world's 1.3 billion Catholics to celebrate their holiest holiday under a coronavirus lockdown.

Fear and confusion in the face of a disease whose official death toll has soared past 100,000 -- but whose real one is feared to be higher still -- are reshaping society and transforming the way religion is observed.

Even such hallowed traditions as the pope's messages to the faithful on Saint Peter's Square have been replaced by prayers that Francis reads into a camera from the seclusion of his private library.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image