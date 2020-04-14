Quantcast
Connect with us

Anthony Fauci finds Trump’s coronavirus briefings ‘really draining’ — and doubts US will be ready to re-open on May 1

Published

34 mins ago

on

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. is not where it needs to be in its fight against coronavirus to be anywhere near reopening the economy.

“We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Fauci told The Associated Press.

Fauci’s comments come as President Trump’s administration weighs options to reopen the economy in the wake of lockdowns meant to stem the spread of coronavirus. Trump has suggested such actions could be taken as early as May 1. But according to Fauci, a May 1 goal is “a bit overly optimistic” and any reopening effort would have to be done on a “rolling” basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll guarantee you, once you start pulling back there will be infections. It’s how you deal with the infections that’s going count,” Fauci told the AP.

Fauci also addressed the presidential briefings of which he’s a key part, saying they can be “really draining.”

“If I had been able to just make a few comments and then go to work, that would have really been much better,” he said. “It isn’t the idea of being there and answering questions, which I really think is important for the American public. It’s the amount of time.”

Read the full report over at The Associated Press.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

We’re being conned by a White House intent on using the coronavirus crisis to unravel democracy

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

In our last episode, mail had finally arrived at my building in downtown Manhattan after many days without, all because of the devastating impact of COVID-19 at my local post office.

The delivery included a bombastic fundraising letter from the National Republican Congressional Committee under the name of Mike Pence excoriating Nancy Pelosi and the evils of socialism, a graceless exercise of the poison pen and maltreatment of the bulk postage rate.

In the week and a half since, postal carriers, fighting sickness and struggling to cope with understaffing brought on by the pandemic, have managed to deliver letters to my place on two other occasions.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Anthony Fauci finds Trump’s coronavirus briefings ‘really draining’ — and doubts US will be ready to re-open on May 1

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. is not where it needs to be in its fight against coronavirus to be anywhere near reopening the economy.

“We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Fauci told The Associated Press.

Fauci's comments come as President Trump's administration weighs options to reopen the economy in the wake of lockdowns meant to stem the spread of coronavirus. Trump has suggested such actions could be taken as early as May 1. But according to Fauci, a May 1 goal is "a bit overly optimistic" and any reopening effort would have to be done on a "rolling" basis.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The Constitution disagrees’: Fox Business segment blows up Trump’s claim of ‘mutiny’ by governors

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto on Tuesday disagreed with President Donald Trump after he accused governors of a "mutiny" because they are coordinating regional responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a segment on his Fox Business program, Cavuto seemed mystified by the president's claim of a mutiny.

Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy!

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image