Anthony Fauci insists he’s ‘somewhat serious’ about not shaking hands ever again
Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t gonna be high-fiving anyone anytime soon.The top pandemic doctor said Thursday he was “somewhat serious” when he said Americans “may never shake hands again,” and suggested the nation faces a long and difficult battle with the coronavirus pandemic.“When we attempt to get back to normal, we have to have in place the ability, when it starts to try and rear its ugly head, we can absolutely suppress it,” Fauci told NBC News.Fauci said he was optimistic that the U.S. might be able to limit the death toll to close to 60,000, much lower than the 100,000 or more that models pre…
Aretha Franklin’s dear friend, Willie Wilkerson, dies of coronavirus
DETROIT — Aretha Franklin’s former romantic partner and longtime escort Willie Wilkerson died Wednesday of COVID-19 virus.Wilkerson, 72, died at Ascension Providence Hospital in Rochester (formerly Crittenton). He had been living in Southfield and was admitted to the hospital March 30, family members said.Wilkerson was a retired Detroit firefighter who met Franklin in the late 1980s when he had a front-row seat at one of her concerts.He was “hooting and hollering — he’s an outgoing guy — and she started a conversation with him,” said Reginald Amos, a retired deputy chief with the Detroit Fire ... (more…)
New single-day record for NY virus deaths but hospitalizations fall
America's coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall.
Cuomo said 799 people died in the last 24 hours, outdoing the previous high of 779 announced on Wednesday, but added that the curve was flattening because of social confinement measures.
"We had a 200-net increase in hospitalizations, which you can see is the lowest number we've had since this nightmare started," Cuomo told reporters, adding that intensive care admissions were also at the lowest yet.