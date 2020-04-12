Anti-hunger advocates and USDA at odds over increasing food stamp benefits for America’s poorest
As the nation fights the coronavirus, anti-hunger advocates are in a battle of their own with the U.S. Department of Agriculture over food stamp benefits for the poorest Americans.Advocates charge that the USDA, which administers the program, will be temporarily boosting allotments for better-off recipients but not for the neediest — the result, they contend, of the agency’s misreading of language in a new law that disburses emergency funds during the latter part of April.According to the USDA’s interpretation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, some 60% of the nearly 40 million Am…
U.S. News
Anti-hunger advocates and USDA at odds over increasing food stamp benefits for America’s poorest
As the nation fights the coronavirus, anti-hunger advocates are in a battle of their own with the U.S. Department of Agriculture over food stamp benefits for the poorest Americans.Advocates charge that the USDA, which administers the program, will be temporarily boosting allotments for better-off recipients but not for the neediest — the result, they contend, of the agency’s misreading of language in a new law that disburses emergency funds during the latter part of April.According to the USDA’s interpretation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, some 60% of the nearly 40 million Am... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Atlanta man tried to sell nonexistent face masks to VA in $750 million scheme
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man caught the attention of federal investigators after he allegedly tried to scam the Department of Veterans Affairs out of $750 million by offering to sell millions of face masks that didn’t exist.Christopher Parris, 39, was arrested Friday on a wire fraud charge in the alleged coronavirus scheme, the Department of Justice said in a news release. He’s accused of trying to sell 125 million respirator masks and other personal protective equipment to the VA in exchange for large upfront payments.He made several false representations in order to convince the VA to order 125 ... (more…)
U.S. News
Report landlords who are ‘screwing you’ during coronavirus crisis, NJ governor Murphy says
After her hours were cut at the local gym where she works, Ashley Varga knew she and her fiancé wouldn’t have enough to pay her monthly $1,500 rent payment for their Hammonton apartment.She let her leasing office know they would be paying the rent late, but they didn’t offer any leniency. A few minutes later, she said, a note was slid through her mail slot informing her that April rent is past due.“I expected them to say, ‘we’ll work with you,’ or maybe extend the deadline To get that letter, it was frightening,” she said.Gov. Phil Murphyhas a message to landlords like these: this behavior is ... (more…)