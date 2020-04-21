Quantcast
Anti-lockdown protest organizer in Michigan is selling ‘juice’ supplements as a coronavirus cure

Published

52 mins ago

on

According to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail, the organizer of a Michigan lockdown protest has claimed that nutrition supplements that he takes can beat coronavirus. The Daily Mail also reports that Garrett Soldano is also a national marketing director for Juice+, a controversial supplement company that was once endorsed by O.J. Simpson.

Soldano, who is also a former Western Michigan University linebacker, said that he gives the supplements to his own family so that if they’re infected with coronavirus, they’ll “get over it” and turn their bodies “into an environment of greatness” that will allow them to “dominate any virus.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a Juice+ spokesperson said the company makes “no claim and have no data to support that our product prevents or treats COVID-19.”

In the 1990s, the parent company for Juice+, National Safety Associates (NSA), was accused of being a giant pyramid scheme in a series of lawsuits.

Soldano started the Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine Facebook page which has over 360,000 followers. His page’s anti-lockdown posts sparked people to storm the State Capitol in Lansing.

Read more at the Daily Mail.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
