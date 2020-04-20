Anti-lockdown protests ‘could get us to violence very quickly’: Ex-FBI official
On Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” former FBI counterintelligence official Frank Figliuzzi sharply criticized President Donald Trump for his support of anti-lockdown protests.
“What are we seeing now? Desperate search for a scapegoat, and we’re seeing a president, as he ramps up toward an election and his poll numbers are down, is going to be increasingly desperate to find that scapegoat, every time he points at it they point right back,” said Figliuzzi. “We’ve got a threat coming at us and he’s not heeding the warnings.”
“So where is this going?” continued Figliuzzi. “If you’re law enforcement, intelligence, domestic security … increasing concerns about these protests that are spreading like a virus across the country, protesting public health measures, because we’re seeing many militia groups, funding coming from Trump-associated donors, Koch brothers, Betsy DeVos, that foundation. We’re seeing an anti-science, anti-public health protest movement that actually is increasing exposure of law enforcement, and it puts law enforcement and mayors and governors in a trick bag, take measures against protests that violate public health and safety or, you know, they’re accused of looking anti-liberty, anti-free speech.”
“It’s a magic potion that could get us to violence very quickly,” added Figliuzzi. “We’re entering the most volatile period of this president’s administration.”
Ohio prison becomes America’s largest COVID-19 source as nearly 3 in 4 inmates test positive
On Monday, Axios reported that a prison in Ohio has become the nation's largest known source of new coronavirus infections, per a New York Times database — and that nearly three-quarters of the inmates have tested positive.
"1,937 people, or nearly three-quarters of the prison's population, have been infected at the Marion Correctional Institute," reported Fadel Allassan. "One in five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio can now be traced back to the state's prison system, according to the Times."
Columnist systematically dismantles Dan Crenshaw’s viral defense of Trump
On Monday, writing for The Washington Post's "The Fix," Aaron Blake broke down the false claims in the viral video President Donald Trump tweeted of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) defending his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Jan. 31: Crenshaw says Trump implements China travel restrictions 'even though things like the World Health Organization were saying 'no need to limit trade and movement,' and they largely criticized President Trump’s travel restrictions,'" wrote Blake. "This is an incorrect summary of the WHO’s comments on travel bans. ... In the story [Crenshaw cites], the WHO’s head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, doesn’t say there is 'no need' for travel bans at all; he instead says there was no need to 'unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade.' He is quoted saying, 'We call on all countries to implement decisions that are evidence-based and consistent.' That’s not saying there should be no bans but instead that countries should be judicious with them. Crenshaw also repeated Trump’s claim that the WHO 'largely criticized' Trump’s travel restrictions; STAT News has found no evidence to bolster that claim."
LA County study suggests coronavirus infection rate is up to 55 times higher than official count: report
Los Angeles County released a new study on Monday that suggests COVID-19 coronavirus has spread far further in southern California than the official count.
The study, conducted by the University of Southern California (USC) and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
"Based on results of the first round of testing, the research team estimates that approximately 4.1% of the county's adult population has antibody to the virus. Adjusting this estimate for statistical margin of error implies about 2.8% to 5.6% of the county's adult population has antibody to the virus- which translates to approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county who have had the infection. That estimate is 28 to 55 times higher than the 7,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the county by the time of the study in early April," the county said in a press release announcing the results.