Aretha Franklin’s dear friend, Willie Wilkerson, dies of coronavirus
DETROIT — Aretha Franklin’s former romantic partner and longtime escort Willie Wilkerson died Wednesday of COVID-19 virus.Wilkerson, 72, died at Ascension Providence Hospital in Rochester (formerly Crittenton). He had been living in Southfield and was admitted to the hospital March 30, family members said.Wilkerson was a retired Detroit firefighter who met Franklin in the late 1980s when he had a front-row seat at one of her concerts.He was “hooting and hollering — he’s an outgoing guy — and she started a conversation with him,” said Reginald Amos, a retired deputy chief with the Detroit Fire …
New single-day record for NY virus deaths but hospitalizations fall
America's coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall.
Cuomo said 799 people died in the last 24 hours, outdoing the previous high of 779 announced on Wednesday, but added that the curve was flattening because of social confinement measures.
"We had a 200-net increase in hospitalizations, which you can see is the lowest number we've had since this nightmare started," Cuomo told reporters, adding that intensive care admissions were also at the lowest yet.
Supporters turn on Trump for ‘flat-out lying’ about coronavirus: ‘He’s got no idea what the hell he’s doing’
President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis has been the breaking point for some of his fans in rural Virginia.
A dozen seafood and agricultural workers in the state's Northern Neck peninsula -- where Trump beat Hillary Clinton by nearly 10 points in 2016 -- expressed frustration to the Insider website over the president's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"A few weeks ago I could ignore the parts of his personality I didn't like," said Cliff, a 25-year Chesapeake Bay waterman. "That's over. I don't believe anything he's saying now."
‘Imagine having ability to do this all along, and choosing not to’: Eli Lily cuts cost of insulin amid Covid-19 outbreak
"Good of them to help diabetics who will die without insulin while their lives at risk from coronavirus. Unlike all those other times when their lives are simply at risk from harmless diabetes."
Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday was among skeptics of pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly's move to reduce the price of insulin during the coronavirus outbreak who pointed out that the company's refusal to do so in the past has cost thousands of people their lives despite the ease with which it apparently could have cut prices.