Armed protests over lockdowns make America look ‘weak, crazy and decrepit’: Ex-GOP strategist

On Thursday, former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt laid into the right-wing lockdown protesters who showed up to the Michigan state capitol with guns and screamed in the faces of state troopers as lawmakers held session.

When heavily armed men in Paramilitary costumes arrive at state capitols they are not there for protest. They are there for intimidation. This is categorically unacceptable. This type of extremism always leads to tragedy. The images make America look weak, crazy and decrepit. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 30, 2020

Schmidt, who previously served as an adviser to the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), has been one of President Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics from the right.