Armed protests over lockdowns make America look ‘weak, crazy and decrepit’: Ex-GOP strategist

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt laid into the right-wing lockdown protesters who showed up to the Michigan state capitol with guns and screamed in the faces of state troopers as lawmakers held session.

Schmidt, who previously served as an adviser to the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), has been one of President Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics from the right.


Mitch McConnell’s single-minded ideological mission refuses to stop for a global pandemic

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

When supporters of President Donald Trump are asked what they like about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, judges are often at the top of the list: the Kentucky Republican has been quite forceful when it comes to getting far-right judicial nominees confirmed by the U.S. Senate. And NBC News journalist Leigh Ann Caldwell reports that getting even more judges confirmed will be a high priority for McConnell when the Senate is back in session.

Caldwell explains that in recent weeks, judicial nominations have been “sidelined” because of the coronavirus pandemic. But when the Senate is in session again, according to Caldwell, those nominations will be McConnell’s top priority.

‘I think he’s a fine man’: Trump describes Flynn using the same language as the Charlottesville protesters

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

At Thursday's White House press briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was asked about the developments in the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — and Trump twice described him using the same language he did for the neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville in 2017.

"I think he's a fine man," Trump said when asked whether he has any intention of bringing him back into the administration. He added that the FBI "hurt him very badly," and reiterated that he is considering bringing him back into the administration.

Asked whether he had any plans to pardon Flynn, Trump said he has the power, but doesn't think he will need to use it because he will be "exonerated" anyway.

Trump is ‘trying to rerun the 2016 campaign’ — despite coronavirus changing everything: columnist

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

While it's still impossible to tell who will win the 2020 election, one thing is certain according to The Atlantic's David A. Graham: Donald Trump is currently losing.

"There’s ample polling to back that up," Graham writes. "RealClearPolitics’s average has the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, up 6.3 percent on Trump. Polling averages in each of the potentially decisive states show Biden up, too, save North Carolina—and even there, the most recent polls show Biden ahead by 5 percent. A survey of Texans released yesterday even has Biden up by a point in the Lone Star State."

