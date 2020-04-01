Quantcast
Connect with us

Art of the Deal coauthor claims George Conway has been telling people his wife is in a cult

Published

1 min ago

on

Tony Schwartz, President Donald Trump’s co-author of The Art of the Deal, claims that Republican lawyer George Conway believes his wife has been recruited into a cult.

“Months ago, George Conway told me that Kellyanne Conway is part of a cult, something he has said to many others” Schwartz tweeted on Wednesday. “Her rapturous comments about Trump’s response to the Covid-19 crisis prove his point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the first time the comment has made it to the public about the senior White House counselor.

Mr. Conway is the co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a PAC designed to attack President Donald Trump and those who support him with hard-hitting ads and web videos.

Mr. Conway has not answered inquiries into whether the quote was accurate account of what he said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trumps says he wants to build more hospital ships — but doesn’t realize how long it will take

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced at the press conference Wednesday that he wants at least two more hospital ships like the USNS Comfort and the USNS Mercy tending to coronavirus cases in New York and Los Angeles.

The problem, however, is that building such medical ships would take well over a year, if not two years or more for larger ships. The Atlantic Mercy Hospital Ship was the world's biggest civilian hospital ship upon its completion. And it cost $100 million to build.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist shreds Fox News for dangerously misinforming America on coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin ripped Fox News to shreds for contributing to the nonstop misinformation campaign that is killing many Americans and putting even more at risk.

Writing Tuesday, Rubin cited a Pew Research study that those who watch MSNBC are far more likely to answer correctly questions about the coronavirus or COVID-19. When it comes to the partisan breakdown, the results are "striking," she said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MyPillow CEO retweets suggestion his company is in on QAnon — and says the devil is attacking his website

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump and one of the few businessmen still willing to advertise his company on Fox News, made a surprise appearance at Trump's coronavirus press briefing on Monday to announce his factory would be manufacturing masks — which will reportedly be cotton face masks rather than medical-grade N95 masks. During that press conference, he invoked God to praise Trump and urged people to turn to the Bible.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image