As America stays home, deliveries have struggled to keep up. Here’s how the distribution network could change
Closed restaurants and shops, hoarding of household staples and a surge in online orders have exposed holes in America’s delivery network amid the coronavirus pandemic.Now, while consumers search for products such as face masks, hand soap, toilet paper and groceries, companies are evaluating major changes to where their products are made and how those goods are delivered.The early takeaway: Chicago, already a hub for manufacturing and warehouses, is in line for even more warehouses and distribution facilities than it has now.At a time when much of the commercial real estate industry is at a st…
Breaking Banner
What chimpanzees could teach Trump about leadership
In this time of global pandemic, when life and livelihoods are under threat and our normal routines are on pause, it seems useful to stop and consider what kind of leadership America has, circa 2020.
When I reflect on leadership, what first comes to mind is the clang and bang of a stick in hand smashing against a metal garbage-can lid. It's the story of a chimpanzee in the wild who gets his hands on that cymbal-like object — something not of his world, but belonging to the humans observing him — to create a sound-spectacle that led to his artificial rise in the group's dominance hierarchy. In a sense, he was a fake "alpha animal." He made a ruckus and harassed other chimps, but didn't do anything in the service of the group.
Breaking Banner
Feds bust fake Utah doc for hawking bogus ‘ingestible silver’ COVID-19 cure
Federal prosecutors this week succeeded in freezing the assets of a Utah man who has been peddling "ingestible silver" as a miracle treatment for COVID-19.
The Daily Beast reports that prosecutors this week sought a restraining order against Gordon Pederson, a man who promotes himself as a doctor and who has been telling people that ingesting silver "can isolate and eliminate that virus."
The prosecutors called Pederson's purported miracle cures "reckless and harmful," and Judge David Barlow agreed to slap a temporary freeze on Pederson's assets, citing the "threat to the health and safety of individuals" posed by his business.
Breaking Banner
‘They’re not conservatives, they’re idiots’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe shreds ‘Trumpists’ pushing for premature end to lockdowns
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped President Donald Trump's political allies for pushing to end social distancing guidelines that are backed by broad majorities of Americans.
The "Morning Joe" host cited poll after poll showing strong majorities believe stay-at-home orders should remain in place for now, but many Trump-loving conservatives insisted the lockdowns were a mistake and should be ended immediately.
"I'd love to put that poll back up that shows 85 percent of Americans think it's a bad idea, and mark me as one of those Americans," Scarborough said, "even though I'm saying reopen the parks, let people walk on beaches, reopen public spaces, let people socially distance safely, let's start figuring out a way to move towards reopening the economy."