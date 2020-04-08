Quantcast
Connect with us

As coronavirus pandemic ravages earth, Trump announces push to mine the moon

Published

17 mins ago

on

An executive order quietly signed Monday makes clear the president. does not feel bound by international treaties on space exploration and resource extraction.

As the U.S. and the world continue to struggle to contain the mortality and economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the planet, President Donald Trump on Monday issued an executive order encouraging American companies to look to the skies for resource extraction opportunities on the Moon and beyond—generating bemusement and anger from critics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is literally nothing valuable enough on the moon that would justify the expense of mining and transporting it,” tweeted writer and game developer Rani Baker. “This is a plan a literal child would come up with.”

Trump’s “Executive Order on Encouraging International Support for the Recovery and Use of Space Resources” explicitly rejects the notion that space is a “global commons” for humanity. While 18 of the world’s nations have affirmed the 1979 U.N. Moon Agreement—which encourages countries to treat the celestial body as neutral ground—the new order notes that the U.S. does not feel bound by the treaty and instead encourages private companies to pursue extractive opportunities in outer space.

“Americans should have the right to engage in commercial exploration, recovery, and use of resources in outer space, consistent with applicable law,” the order states. “Outer space is a legally and physically unique domain of human activity, and the United States does not view it as a global commons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The economic benefit of resource extraction from the moon is at best limited to lunar exploration as the costs of transporting materials back to Earth is not worth it, as Gizmodo‘s Tom McKay explained:

ADVERTISEMENT

Note that it is unclear whether the Moon does, in fact, have resources worth the cost of extracting in the foreseeable future. Per Space.com, it is believed to have large quantities of helium-3 of possible use in fusion reactors, though it is finite and the total amount is unclear. It also has water, which would be worthless to bring back to Earth but would be very valuable in setting up long-term human habitation.

[…]

The costs of mining these materials and returning them to Earth is purely speculative; it would be of far greater use enabling lunar industry.

Trump has made outer space a focus of his foreign policy, officially signing an order announcing the formation of the Space Force as a branch of the military in December 2019. As Common Dreams reported, the move drew condemnation from China, which called Trump’s order a step forward in the “weaponization of outer space.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The language of Monday’s Moon exploration and resource extraction order, which rejects international law and treaty obligations over “use of the Moon, Mars, or other celestial bodies,” was decried by the Russian space agency Roscosmos as a pretext for future U.S. attempts at seizure of other planets.

“Attempts to expropriate outer space and aggressive plans to actually seize territories of other planets hardly set the countries [on a path] for fruitful cooperation,” Roscosmos deputy head Sergey Saveliev said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Veteran slams former Navy secretary for ‘shocking and disgraceful’ behavior towards relieved warship captain

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic has slammed everyone from major journalists (Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin of CNN) to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to famous actors like Tom Hanks — and it has imperiled the U.S. military as well, inspiring Capt. Brett Crozier (former leader of the USS Theodore Roosevelt warship) to plead for help when members of his crew were falling ill to COVID-19. Although Crozier was relieved of duty for speaking out, members of his crew gave him a warm, enthusiastic sendoff. And U.S. Navy veteran Brett Odom, in an April 7 op-ed for USA Today, explains why Crozier is held in such high regard by many veterans and why Former U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly was wrong to defame him.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Worst. Human. Ever.’ Americans disgusted as ‘deranged narcissist’ Trump brags about his COVID-19 briefing ratings again

Published

29 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

President Trump is bragging about the ratings for his coronavirus press briefings again.

In a series of tweets this Wednesday, Trump slammed the "Radical Left Democrats" who have "gone absolutely crazy" over his press conferences.

"They actually want me to STOP!" Trump wrote. "They used to complain that I am not doing enough of them, now they complain that I 'shouldn’t be allowed to do them.' They tried to shame the Fake News Media into not covering them, but that effort failed because the ratings are through the roof according to, of all sources, the Failing New York Times, 'Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale' type numbers (& sadly, they get it $FREE). Trump Derangement Syndrome!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘That makes no sense’: The View’s Sunny Hostin busts Meghan McCain’s ‘ludicrous’ defense of Trump

Published

37 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain agreed with President Donald Trump's attack on the World Health Organization -- but her colleague Sunny Hostin quickly set her straight.

The president essentially blamed the WHO for the same mistakes he's been accused of making, and the conservative McCain agreed.

"It's hard for me to find something I agree with President Trump in right now, but I actually do agree with him on the criticism of the World Health Organization," she said. "They seem to have been spewing Chinese propaganda for a very long time. Back in January, they said there was no evidence that human-to-human contact would spread COVID. They praised China's transparency up until March. They criticized the travel ban that President Trump put on China, which is one of the moves I actually think ended up helping America.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image