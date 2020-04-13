Quantcast
Connect with us

At-home sperm collection business is booming thanks to fears that coronavirus will impact male fertility

Published

1 min ago

on

As coronavirus continues to do damage to the U.S. economy, at-home sperm collection companies are seeing a boost in business, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

CryoChoice, which sends men preservable sample collection kits, has seen sales jump by as much as 20 percent in recent weeks. Other companies such as Legacy and Dadi have also seen significant jumps in business.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of this spike may just be at-home kit companies absorbing brick-and-mortar fertility clinics’ business during a terrifying pandemic,” the Daily Beast’s Mark Hay reports. “Many facilities are trying to keep their doors open for folks like cancer patients who still need to start treatments that could leave them infertile. But quite a few clinics have either decided or been told by authorities that they are not essential services, scaling down operations or closing their doors entirely. Even clinics that have tried to stay open are increasingly reaching out to at-home collection companies for kits they can send to patients at high risk of contracting COVID-19, so that they can avoid unnecessary trips outside.”

Hay notes that fears of the coronavirus pandemic has men worried about its potential effects on their fertility. There’s currently no evidence that the virus has any adverse effects on fertility, but thanks to a questionable theory circulated by Chinese doctors and a study that suggested stress can affect sperm count, along with other chatter online, some men are worried.

“But most experts don’t tend to see much cause for serious concern here,” Hay writes. “University of California–Los Angeles male fertility expert Jesse Mills told The Daily Beast ‘the effect of a fever or serious illness on sperm production usually lasts about three months,’ then clears up. And Matt Coward, the director of male reproductive medicine and surgery at University of North Carolina Fertility, doubts the virus will have long-term negative impacts on male fertility.”

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump has been ‘fretting about Fauci for a while’: White House source

Published

1 min ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been troubled by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, "for a while," according to a White House source.

The source told CNN's Jim Acosta that Trump has been "fretting about Fauci."

Trump has been "fretting about Fauci for a while," a source close to the White House tells @Acosta.

— Tim Carter (@TimCarterCNN) April 13, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Paul Krugman unravels Trump’s ‘desperate’ obsession with raising gas prices during a recession

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday bragged about a new deal among OPEC nations to slash production of oil, which would have the effect of raising gas prices in the midst of a severe economic recession.

"Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported," the president wrote on Twitter. "If anything near this happens, and the World gets back to business from the Covid 19 disaster, the Energy Industry will be strong again, far faster than currently anticipated. Thank you to all of those who worked with me on getting this very big business back on track, in particular Russia and Saudi Arabia."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump says he can force states to reopen even if their governors say it’s too dangerous

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday declared that he could force states across the country to reopen their economies, even if those states' governors believe that doing so would be dangerous.

"For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government," the president wrote on Twitter. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect. It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image