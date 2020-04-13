At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi
At least six people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi on Sunday, officials said, prompting the southern US state to declare an emergency.
The tornadoes caused “catastrophic” damage, according to US media, and prompted the National Weather Service to issue its highest level of tornado alert.
Governor Tate Reeves tweeted that he had declared a state of emergency “to protect the health and safety of Mississippians in response to the severe tornadoes and storms hitting across the state.”
“We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property,” Reeves said, telling residents “you are not alone.”
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported that all six deaths occurred in the southern part of the state.
“These are initial reports and will continue to update when info becomes available,” the agency tweeted.
The Storm Prediction Center said it expected “severe thunderstorms” to continue through the night in Mississippi, as well as in the neighboring states of Alabama and Georgia.
“Strong tornadoes, widespread damaging winds, and large hail are all possible,” the center added.
Earlier on Sunday, Reeves urged residents to take the “severe storms very seriously.”
“Please take precautions to keep your family safe.”
He later retweeted a message from the state disaster agency reminding people to cover their noses and mouths and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus if they had to go to public storm shelters.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Plummeting tax revenues will put governors in tough budget situations
“Governors Have the Best Political Jobs in America” is the name of one of my lectures in a leadership course I occasionally teach at the University of Virginia.
In that class, I describe how governors have huge appointment powers for their personal staff, agency directors and even boards and commissions.
COVID-19
A Texas ER spent $500,000 on coronavirus tests. Health officials say they’re unreliable.
A private emergency room owner bought 20,000 rapid COVID-19 tests, but a week later they were seized by the federal government. It's a bitter example of what can go wrong when local governments try to buy supplies on the open market from unknown manufacturers.
This article is co-published with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for ProPublica’s Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox as soon as they are published.
Breaking Banner
Mitch McConnell is still refusing to rein in Trump — and things are getting worse for Americans: New Yorker
New Yorker reporter Jane Mayer explained that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is enabling President Donald Trump's bad behavior at a time that Americans need a leader the most.
"On Thursday, March 12th, Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, could have insisted that he and his colleagues work through the weekend to hammer out an emergency aid package addressing the coronavirus pandemic," she wrote. "Instead, he recessed the Senate for a long weekend and returned home to Louisville, Kentucky. McConnell, a seventy-eight-year-old Republican who is about to complete his sixth term as a senator, planned to attend a celebration for a protégé, Justin Walker, a federal judge who was once his Senate intern. McConnell has helped install nearly two hundred conservatives as judges; stocking the judiciary has been his legacy project."