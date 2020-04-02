Quantcast
Connect with us

Banks warn Trump’s small business loan program is headed for total disaster

Published

2 hours ago

on

Banks that are being counted on to lend cash to distressed small businesses are sounding the alarm about the Trump administration’s implementation of a $350 billion lending program recently passed by the United States Congress.

Politico reports that banks are complaining that “Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin boxed them in with an unrealistic deadline and that the ground rules they’ve been given for the program, which is intended to deliver rapid aid to a huge number of ailing businesses, could delay the assistance for weeks or longer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, according to Politico’s sources, “Some fear a disaster that could dwarf the failed kickoff of the Obamacare enrollment web site in 2013.”

Getting money out to small businesses quickly so they don’t lay off their employees is essential at a time when more than 10 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in just a two-week period.

Among the issues banks say they are facing is that they will need to verify that businesses applying for loans were operational on February 15th this year and that it is maintaining payroll.

“Banks say the verification requirements could lead to substantial delays in issuing loans — a mandate that could create a lag of weeks or more as they establish the necessary procedures,” Politico reports. “They are seeking greater assurances that they won’t be held liable if a borrower obtains a loan after providing misleading information.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ethics group calls for investigation of New York Republican after more stock sales revealed

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

An ethics watchdog called for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., to be investigated by "any federal law enforcement agencies that have jurisdiction over insider trading" after a new report revealed the lawmaker unloaded millions of dollars in stocks from industries hit hard by the economic fallout over the coronavirus pandemic as she publicly downplayed the extent of the outbreak.

The largest transactions from Loeffler's most recent financial disclosures were three sales between Feb. 26 and March 11 of $18.7 million worth of stock in Intercontinental Exchange (which owns the New York Stock Exchange), according to figures provided to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution by the senator. Loeffler was once an executive of the company, and her husband, Jeff Sprecher, is its current CEO.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump backs Gilead’s exclusive patent on treatment as US reels from COVID-19 deaths

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

As the United States leads the world in coronavirus cases, the nation’s healthcare system is already stretched to capacity and protective gear in short supply. President Trump and his health advisors say more than 100,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus in the next two weeks. Meanwhile, millions of people have lost their jobs, and a record 6.6 million unemployment claims were filed this week, on top of last week’s 3.3 million claims. For more on the economic impacts of the coronavirus, and how Trump has responded to the pandemic by rewarding pharmaceutical corporations like Gilead Sciences and indefinitely suspending environmental regulations, we speak with Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Global health doctor explains why coronavirus scares him more than Ebola: ‘We knew and we didn’t prepare’

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

Dr. Craig Spencer, the director of Global Health Emergency Medicine at Columbia Medical Center explained in an interview with "The View" that the coronavirus is far worse than what he saw in Africa during the Ebola crisis. While helping sick patients in West Africa, he contracted Ebola.

Speaking to co-host Sara Haines, Dr. Spencer explained that they would leave for lunch and when they came back some patients they were working with would be dead.

"It was devastating. There wasn't a great response nationally. We were slow to respond, and because of that, unfortunately, people that I worked with or patients that I saw died," he continued. "My concern right now with COVID is we didn't take it seriously early enough. We were warned by China and we didn't react. We were warned by Italy and we didn't really prepare. In fact, we've known since West Africa that we need to be prepared. We need to build these pandemic response systems. We just haven't been funding it here in the United States the way that we should have. We're seeing the complications and the consequences of that right now."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image