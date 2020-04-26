Beijing bans ‘uncivilized’ behavior to improve public hygiene
Beijing (AFP) – Beijing has banned “uncivilised” behaviour such as not covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, the city government said Sunday, in a new set of regulations to improve public hygiene amid the coronavirus outbreak.The laws aim to promote “civilised behaviour” and relate to combating the pandemic which has infected more than 82,000 in China alone.Rulebreakers will be slapped with fines for offences including not wearing a mask in public when ill, the municipal government said on its website.The laws also require public places to set up one metre distance markers and…
Two bodies found in Nepal search for missing Koreans
Kathmandu (AFP) - Two bodies believed to be of South Koreans missing after being hit by a Himalayan avalanche in January have been found, officials said Sunday, a day after discovering the corpse of their Nepali guide.A wall of snow hit a trekking trail at about 3,230 metres (10,600 feet) near the Annapurna base camp in Nepal on January 17, burying four South Koreans and three locals.Avalanches and more snowfall since then made it too dangerous to launch a proper hunt. Police returned to the area Friday after thawing snow revealed a bag. "A team of rescuers in an army helicopter is trying to b... (more…)
With victims stuck at home, domestic violence concerns are mounting: ‘It’s an ideal situation for an abuser’
When detectives asked Alexander Jacobs why his wife lay dead inside their East Hanover home, he answered them.“I accept that I killed my wife,” he remarked, before invoking his right to remain silent, according to a police report.Hours prior on March 26, police had swarmed Jacobs’ Selmar Terrace house. His daughter had called 911 to report her parents were involved in a domestic dispute with a gun.Jacobs, 74, shot his wife in the head with a handgun, according to authorities. His lawyer, Vincent Nuzzi, says it was an accident.What drove Jacobs, a physicist at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center ... (more…)
Amazon is strengthening its competitive position in curious ways that could outlast the pandemic — and raise antitrust concerns
During the second week of March, as the stock market and many U.S. businesses slumped, Peter Spenuzza’s company, Rise Bar, enjoyed an unexpected boost. Amazon, where the protein bars are sold, suggested Spenuzza keep 18,000 packages in its warehouses, up from the usual 4,000, based on soaring demand for almond honey and other flavors.
Demand on Amazon, which is still close to that peak, poses a dilemma for Spenuzza. Rise Bars are also sold in grocery chains nationally. Although his Irvine, California, plant has been running at full production capacity, he didn’t have enough bars to send both to Amazon and to all the brick-and-mortar retailers who also have increased their orders. One week in March, when he ran out of stock on Amazon, its algorithm demoted his product listings in Amazon’s search results and removed his sponsored ads. Rise Bar plummeted from 2,000 to 8,000 in Amazon’s “best seller” ranking in the grocery category, allowing competitors to leapfrog him.