Benjamin Netanyahu refused to give ventilators to desperate people in UK: report

Axios reported Wednesday that when the United Kingdom turned to them for help during the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the door.

According to Israeli officials, British companies tried to purchase ventilators from suppliers in Israel, but couldn’t because Netanyahu signed an emergency decree outlawing any exports of the ventilators.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asked for the U.K. to have an exemption from the ban, and while Netanyahu was “understanding,” he said Israel needed them for themselves.

“Israel also faces a severe coronavirus outbreak, and the decision to ban the export of ventilators came amid fears of a domestic shortage as hospitalizations increased,” Axios reported.

Other countries have sought them from Israel as well, including just 30 requested by Spain, but they were also turned down.

