Bernie Sanders takes a swipe at ‘Bernie or Bust’: Refusing to vote for Joe Biden is ‘irresponsible’

In an interview with the Associated Press, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) chastised voters who backed his campaign who are committing not to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Do we be as active as we can in electing Joe Biden and doing everything we can to move Joe and his campaign in a more progressive direction? Or do we choose to sit it out and allow the most dangerous president in modern American history to get reelected?” said Sanders. “I believe that it’s irresponsible for anybody to say, ‘Well, I disagree with Joe Biden — I disagree with Joe Biden! — and therefore I’m not going to be involved.'”

He also distanced himself from former campaign press secretary Briahna Joy Gray, who has refused to back Biden. “She is my former press secretary,” said Sanders. “Not on the payroll.”

Sanders added that he will still urge his supporters to vote for him in the remaining upcoming primary contests — but only because entering the convention with more delegates will give him a greater voice in the party platform.

The two former rivals are working closely together, attempting to build a compromise platform that will appeal to both of their voting camps for November.

