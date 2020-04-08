Quantcast
Bernie Sanders tells aides he’s dropping out of presidential race: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is expected to end his presidential bid on Wednesday.

Politico’s Holly Otterbein reports that Sanders on Wednesday morning told campaign aides that he “is dropping out of the presidential race” and is expected to make a formal announcement shortly after.

