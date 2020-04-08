Bernie Sanders tells aides he’s dropping out of presidential race: report
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is expected to end his presidential bid on Wednesday.
Politico’s Holly Otterbein reports that Sanders on Wednesday morning told campaign aides that he “is dropping out of the presidential race” and is expected to make a formal announcement shortly after.
New: Bernie Sanders is dropping out of the presidential race, he just told campaign aides on an all-staff call this morning.
— Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) April 8, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: