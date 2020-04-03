Big banks ‘directly’ lobbied Ivanka Trump for interest rate hike on new government-backed coronavirus SBA loans: report
President Donald Trump has all but publicly threatened to fire Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, demanding he lower interest rates – a move that would personally save Trump and his business millions of dollars.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit he finally got his wish. Powell moved interest rates to zero.
(Trump, by the way, attacked Powell nearly two dozen times on Twitter over just the past almost 9 months.)
So when the Big Banks wanted to score a big cash grab under the new federal government-backed Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus program in response to the pandemic, they didn’t call President Trump. They called Ivanka Trump.
Reporting on “direct calls” from top bank executives, Bloomberg News reveals they “personally appealed to Ivanka Trump this week as they sought additional guidance and higher interest rates.”
“The lobbying campaign appeared to be at least partially effective. Ivanka Trump relayed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials requests to increase the interest rates on the forgivable, government-backed loans,” Bloomberg reports. “On Thursday, Mnuchin announced that the government would increase interest rates to 1% from 0.5% on the emergency loans.”
Perhaps that explains why the administration of the Small Business Administration thanked Ivanka Trump on Thursday:
Because nepotism doesn’t stop during a crisis Jovita Carranza of the Small Business Administration thanks Ivanka Trump, with whom she’s apparently been “working closely.” pic.twitter.com/HAaw5yWtGy
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 2, 2020
And why the First Daughter posted this to Instagram thanking the SBA:
‘It is going away’: Trump defends his previous efforts to downplay coronavirus
At Friday's coronavirus press briefing, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta confronted the task force with President Donald Trump's previous claims that the virus would go away by April, and Trump cut in to defend himself.
"It is going away," he said. He then denied he had made any claim about a timeline for the virus going away.
In reality, Trump did say explicitly he believed the virus would be gone by April. "Now, the virus that we’re talking about having to do — you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in," he said on February 10. "Typically, that will go away in April."
Trump tells CNN’s Jim Acosta ‘one of his laziest and most egregious lies yet’ during coronavirus briefing
President Donald Trump lied to the American people during Friday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing.
Trump was asked by CNN's Jim Acosta about why federal stockpiles have been insufficient for responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus briefing.
"Why dropped the ball?" Acosta asked.
Instead of replying, Trump instead blamed the Obama administration -- despite the fact Trump had been in office almost three years before the virus hit.
Trump then went on to claim that the military was out of ammunition when he took office.
"While we can't be sure what a general might have privately told Trump -- and though we couldn't reach former Defense Secretary James Mattis, whom Trump named as the general in a September version of the story -- it's clearly not true that the world's most powerful military simply 'didn't have ammunition' when he was inaugurated in January 2017," CNN reported in October.
‘Don’t make it sound bad!’ Trump gets into fight with reporters over Jared Kushner’s ventilator comments
At Friday's coronavirus task force briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump why his son-in-law Jared Kushner had referred to the federal stockpile as "our" ventilators when criticizing state requests for medical equipment the previous day. Trump lost his composure and talked over reporters in the attempt to respond.
"When he says 'our' he's talking about our country," said Trump, later alternatively saying it means either the states or the federal government, before adding, "It's such a simple question and you try to make it sound so bad. You ought to be ashamed of yourself."