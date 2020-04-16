‘Big Marie Antoinette’: Ivanka Trump slammed for traveling after urging Americans to ‘please stay home’

‘Please Please Stay at Home’ Ivanka Trump Pleaded – Then She and Her Family Traveled to NJ in Violation of Federal Guidelines

First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner, also a Senior Advisor to the President, traveled from Washington, D.C. to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, earlier this month, “to celebrate the first night of Passover,” The New York Times reports.

Along with Mr. and Mrs. Kushner were their three children, an untold number of Secret Service agents, and whatever drivers and private plane pilots and attendants transporting them from their D.C. home, where a stay-at-home order in in place city-wide. It is unknown if any maids, cooks, or other assistants were present to assist the family.

“Ms. Trump herself has not followed the federal guidelines advising against discretionary travel, leaving Washington for another one of her family’s homes, even as she has publicly thanked people for self-quarantining,” The Times notes.

“Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so,” the First Daughter said on Twitter in this video she posted urging everyone to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 30,000 people in the United States. “Each and every one of us plays a role.”

In these toughest of times, America shows her spirit and strength. This will end and we will emerge stronger than ever before. In the meantime, social distancing saves lives! Please do your part. We are all in this together. 💛 [Part 1] pic.twitter.com/iYzMunLJyO — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 30, 2020

“We’re all in this together,” she has also said.

The Times adds the Kushners traveled, “even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom.”

Jared Kushner later traveled back to the White House.

Many are outraged.

Law Professor and former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter:

“Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey” She couldn’t give a sh–https://t.co/fYCfzVJiBK — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) April 16, 2020

NY Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie:

big marie antoinette energy https://t.co/zsGsP5FY5E — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 16, 2020

CNN Political Analyst Joe Lockhart:

There is not a single rule that applies to Ivanka and Jared. They are the chosen ones and it’s only the rest of us that have to follow the rules. https://t.co/V2qmLYexMN — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 16, 2020

Former Obama White House Cabinet Secretary Chris Lu:

Used personal email account for govt business Got security clearance over staff objections Obtained trademark approvals from China in conflict of interest Doesn’t follow #Covid19 guidelines that she encourages others to followhttps://t.co/qKhvjxpyqk — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) April 16, 2020

Actor, Director, Producer Ken Olin:

The First Family simply cannot comprehend the concept of service. They only understand what it means to be served. And that’s what they expect. https://t.co/m0CWN1QADK — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) April 16, 2020

Former NSC spokesman for President Barack Obama:

Princess @IvankaTrump: do as I say not as I do. https://t.co/s4tci5HvC8 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 16, 2020

