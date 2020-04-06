Big pharma-funded group founded by billionaire Trump backer tied to president’s promotion of malaria drug for COVID-19

Many Americans are wondering why President Donald Trump has been relentlessly and dangerously promoting two old malaria drugs to fight the deadly coronavirus, but now it seems a legitimate tied may have been found.

The investigative news site Sludge reports a top Trump backer’s advocacy group, fueled with funds from Big Pharma, “has been pushing Trump to approve the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Depot founder and billionaire right wing activist Bernie Marcus founded the non-profit group Job Creators Network, which works for right wing causes including lower taxes, less regulations, and so-called “free-market solutions.”

Marcus donated millions to groups which worked to get Trump elected. He has said he will again donate millions to help get Trump re-elected.

Sludge reports the pharmaceutical industry has funded Marcus’ Job Creators Network, which “has been pushing” Trump “to make the drug available.”

“On March 26, Job Creators Network, a conservative dark money nonprofit, launched a petition, a series of Facebook ads, and a blast text message campaign calling on Trump to ‘cut the red tape’ and immediately make hydroxychloroquine available to treat patients,” Sludge reports.

The stupid is coming in by texts now: pic.twitter.com/r19BOl0GKF — MarkLindsay MDPhD (@MarkELindsay) March 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition is a collaboration with the Koch Brothers funded group Physicians for Reform.

“There is clear and ever-mounting evidence that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine can significantly help patients who contract coronavirus,” the petition states, despite the lack of rigorous clinical testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

…

Job Creators Network has been funded by Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), a drug industry trade that counts among its members leading hydroxychloroquine makers Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Bayer. According to tax documents, PhRMA donated $500,000 to Job Creators Network in 2017.

Those three companies could make millions if not billions if hydroxychloroquine were found to be a cure for COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s Marcus defending Trump in 2016 after his vile remarks were exposed in the now-infamous, lewd, “Entertainment Tonight” video:

Read the entire hydroxychloroquine story here.