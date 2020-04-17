Bill Maher lectures the media to ‘calm down and start treating us like adults’ when it comes to COVID-19
HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher worried about “panic porn” while criticizing “gloomy” media coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
He said “this is not the apocalypse” unless you are a front-line medical worker.
“You don’t have to put hot sauce on a jalapeno,” Maher argued.
Media headlines were a particular object for his scorn.
“We need the news to calm down and start treating us like adults. Trump calls you ‘fake news’ — don’t make him be right,” Maher said.
