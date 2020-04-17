Quantcast
Bill Maher lectures the media to ‘calm down and start treating us like adults’ when it comes to COVID-19

1 min ago

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher worried about “panic porn” while criticizing “gloomy” media coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

He said “this is not the apocalypse” unless you are a front-line medical worker.

“You don’t have to put hot sauce on a jalapeno,” Maher argued.

Media headlines were a particular object for his scorn.

“We need the news to calm down and start treating us like adults. Trump calls you ‘fake news’ — don’t make him be right,” Maher said.


Poor US students miss out as virtual learning sharpens divide during coronavirus shutdown

21 mins ago

April 17, 2020

As a member of the 2020 "class of coronavirus," Kenia Molina needed to find a laptop in order to graduate high school -- a technology gap that has caused thousands of poorer students to miss out on weeks of education.

With many US schools and universities shut for the academic year, the Los Angeles student will be completing her final year via virtual learning on a home computer donated by her district.

"This is really important... for students that don't have any access to the internet or even have any devices, they can't even afford any devices," said Molina, wearing a protective mask and gloves as she collected her laptop.

Bill Maher says Trump didn’t need to put his name on stimulus checks as we’ll know who it’s from when it bounces

33 mins ago

April 17, 2020

The host of "Real Time" on HBO put on a suit and tie for his home performance on Friday.

Unable to have a live studio audience, Maher used historical footage of audiences laughing following his jokes.

The host discussed his own difficulties dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdowns.

"I love my home. Home sweet home. But enough of home, I never thought I'd miss traffic," he revealed.

"It's lonely, I'm not going to lie," he said.

"I'm afraid I'm losing it, I'm this close to writing a manifesto," he worried. "Last week I took mushrooms and FaceTimed with the future me."

Here is the fascinating silver lining in a new study on the ‘raging epidemic’ in the Boston area

1 hour ago

April 17, 2020

On Friday, the Boston Globe reported that a team of COVID-19 researchers tested people in Chelsea, a small city just outside Boston, and while what they found was disturbing, it also offered some reason for hope.

"Nearly one third of 200 Chelsea residents who gave a drop of blood to researchers on the street this week tested positive for antibodies linked to COVID-19, a startling indication of how widespread infections have been in the densely populated city," reported Jonathan Saltzman. "Sixty-four residents who had a finger pricked in Bellingham Square on Tuesday and Wednesday had antibodies that the immune system makes to fight off the coronavirus, according to Massachusetts General Hospital physicians who ran the pilot study."

