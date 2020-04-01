‘Blood on his hands’: Internet slams Ron DeSantis for claiming he hasn’t shut down Florida because Trump ‘hasn’t advised it’

The Miami Herald reported this Tuesday that when Florida governor Ron DeSantis found out that someone had recommended to his Surgeon General that the state should issue a blanket stay-at-home order mandating the closure of non-essential businesses and social distance to slow the spread of the coronavirus, he was shocked.

“Who recommended that?” he asked the reporter who told him the news. After being told the recommendation was given by Ali Mokdad, a professor at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health and Metrics Evaluation, DeSantis said it didn’t hold much weight with him since the professor wasn’t on the White House coronavirus task force.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m in contact with [the White House task force] and I’ve said, ‘Are you recommending this?’ ” DeSantis said. “The task force has not recommended that to me. If they do, obviously that would be something that carries a lot of weight with me. If any of those task force folks tell me that we should do X, Y or Z, of course we’re going to consider it. But nobody has said that to me thus far.”

That excuse didn’t go over so well with DeSantis’ critics on Twitter:

Blood on his hands — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) April 1, 2020

You sir are not fit to be a Governor. — jdsocci (@jdsocci) April 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Shit for brains that poor excuse of a man, he’s no leader. — Jeffo (@jwjeffo) April 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Time after time….. — zzmama1 (@ZZMAMA1) April 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He will forever be known as Wrong DeSantis — J (@RageKittyin280) April 1, 2020

One Term Governor. — LillianVikingDK (@Lilliancphmco) April 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We need to close borders with Florida. — Sasha (@AVechera) April 1, 2020

I hope he gets the virus and there are no ventilators. — JustHope (@Hopes_Soaps) April 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is so crazy. Projections for Florida are so dire. And as Floridians, we all know models can be wrong (i.e. hurricane models), but we always prepare. There is absolutely no preparation for this. We’re watching the hurricane come straight toward us…. — Painters Touch (@painters_touch) April 1, 2020

Exactly! Then why do we even need him?? — Lady J (@kujocelyn) April 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Are the Trump properties open? — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) April 1, 2020

Are the Trump properties open? — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) April 1, 2020