Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Blood on his hands’: Internet slams Ron DeSantis for claiming he hasn’t shut down Florida because Trump ‘hasn’t advised it’

Published

1 min ago

on

The Miami Herald reported this Tuesday that when Florida governor Ron DeSantis found out that someone had recommended to his Surgeon General that the state should issue a blanket stay-at-home order mandating the closure of non-essential businesses and social distance to slow the spread of the coronavirus, he was shocked.

“Who recommended that?” he asked the reporter who told him the news. After being told the recommendation was given by Ali Mokdad, a professor at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health and Metrics Evaluation, DeSantis said it didn’t hold much weight with him since the professor wasn’t on the White House coronavirus task force.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m in contact with [the White House task force] and I’ve said, ‘Are you recommending this?’ ” DeSantis said. “The task force has not recommended that to me. If they do, obviously that would be something that carries a lot of weight with me. If any of those task force folks tell me that we should do X, Y or Z, of course we’re going to consider it. But nobody has said that to me thus far.”

That excuse didn’t go over so well with DeSantis’ critics on Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Larry David curbs his enthusiasm for coronavirus ‘idiots’ in a hilarious video — with a serious plea

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

The coronaviruspandemic is no laughing matter. According to Johns Hopkins University, almost 900,000 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed around the world. The U.S. leads the way with almost 200,000 people infected by the coronavirus.Despite dire predictions from Dr. Anthony Fauci,thedirector of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who predicted as many as 200,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus, people all across the country are not seriously embracing the call for self quarantines and social distancing.LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES FROM NJ.COMThat prompted Califor... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Leaders don’t whine’: Republicans beg Trump to quit risking re-election by attacking Michigan’s governor

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's allies are begging him to stop feuding with the Democratic governor of Michigan -- a state he needs to win re-election.

Trump won the state by just 11,000 votes in 2016, but he's risking his chances in November by picking a fight with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over his response to the coronavirus pandemic, and his allies know it, reported the Associated Press.

“Everyone should be shedding the partisanship and coming together,” said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who lives in Michigan. “I think she’s done good things. ... I just didn't like her trying to lay every problem at the president’s feet.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump knocks down the reopening of Obamacare exchanges for uninsured Americans during pandemic

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he would not reopen so-called Obamacare exchanges to allow uninsured Americans to purchase insurance during the ongoing pandemic.

Last week, Trump seemed open to the idea, noting: “It’s something we're talking to a lot of people about.”

But NBC News reported on Wednesday that the president had decided against the move. It was not immediately clear if the Trump administration will take action specifically to help uninsured Americans as they face the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Open enrollment typically runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 in the 38 states that use the federal exchange, healthcare.gov," CNN reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image