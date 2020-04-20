Bolsonaro wants end to Brazil quarantine ‘this week’
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday he wants quarantines imposed by several state governors lifted this week, despite health ministry warnings that the coronavirus pandemic has yet to peak there.
“I hope that this is the last week of the quarantine, that way of fighting the virus with everyone in their home,” the far-right leader told supporters outside his official residence in Brasilia.
“There is no way the people can stay at home, with the fridge empty!”
Bolsonaro has repeatedly criticized partial quarantine measures adopted by governors, including those in charge of the country’s most populous states, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
On Friday, he sacked his health minister, who supported the restrictions that Bolsonaro says are damaging the economy.
“Those restrictive measures are excessive in some states, they haven’t reached their objective. Approximately 70 percent of the population is going to be infected, there is no point in wanting to run away from it,” the president said Monday.
Brazil, with a population of more than 210 million, has the most COVID-19 cases in Latin America — more than 38,000 as of late Sunday, with more than 2,400 deaths.
Health officials estimate that the pandemic will reach its peak there between May and June.
Bolsonaro also Monday defended his appearance at a protest by around 600 people in Brasilia on Sunday calling on the army to intervene and Congress to be shut down.
His presence at the protest outside army headquarters drew widespread condemnation from Brazil’s opposition parties and the judiciary, but the former army captain insisted that he “respects” the judiciary and legislature.
“But I have my opinion. It cannot be that whatever I say is interpreted as an assault, as an offense,” he said.
“There is no reason to close anything here, there is democracy here, with an open Supreme Court, with an open Congress.”
© 2020 AFP
Officials baffled at Florida’s reopening of beaches: ‘So dumb I had to make sure it wasn’t fake news’
As Florida reached its deadliest week yet since the coronavirus emerged, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state's beaches would be reopening to cater to the needs of people who want to get outside.
“I think people, they’re gonna be responsible, they’re gonna be safe, but they want to get back into a routine,” DeSantis said Saturday.
As The Daily Beast's Emily Shugerman points out, Duval and St. Johns Counties, as well as the city of Mexico Beach, opened up on Friday for “essential activities” like running, fishing and surfing. Despite warnings from Duval County's mayor to maintain social distancing, hundreds of people flocked the county's beaches on Friday, many of them engaging in group sports like volleyball or spikeball.
COVID-19
French case raises questions over coronavirus child spread
A nine-year-old who contracted COVID-19 in eastern France did not pass the virus on to any other pupils at three ski-schools, according to new research that suggests infants are not large spreaders of the disease.
The child was infected in France's Haute-Savoie region in one of the first coronavirus clusters in the country, which saw 12 people catch the disease after a British man returned from Singapore and went on a ski holiday.
A study published this month in the US journal Clinical Infectious Diseases looked at the case of the child, who continued to attend three ski clubs while unknowingly infected.
COVID-19
Facebook-powered virus ‘heat map’ unveiled
Researchers Monday unveiled a coronavirus "heat map" powered by Facebook data which is aimed at helping track the spread of the disease and plan for reopening society.
The Carnegie Mellon University project offers "real-time indications of COVID-19 activity not previously available from any other source," according to a university statement.
The map was developed with millions of responses to surveys of Facebook and Google users as part of an effort to monitor the spread of the virus.
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the heat map, currently available for the United States, was being expanded globally with help from University of Maryland research teams.