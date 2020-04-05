Boom: Joy Reid explains why Andrew Cuomo ‘is the president’

MSNBC host Joy Reid asserted on Sunday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is now the acting president of the United States for many Americans.

During a segment on MSNBC, a guest lamented that Donald Trump is the president instead of Cuomo, who has gotten national attention over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have to admit that I am a fan of Andrew Cuomo,” former ABC News anchor Carole Simpson said, “and wish very much that he were president of the United States now running a national battle against this virus.”

“I mean, kind of, isn’t he?” Reid said of Cuomo. “I mean, isn’t he actually [the president]? I mean, in a way, he is the president.”

