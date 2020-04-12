Quantcast
Connect with us

Boris Johnson owes his ‘life’ to medics as UK deaths set to top 10,000

Published

1 min ago

on

Virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted Sunday he owed his medical team his “life” as Britain braced to pass the grim milestone of 10,000 hospital deaths from COVID-19

The country is now seeing death tolls to match Europe’s hardest-hit nations Italy and Spain after recording nearly 1,000 daily fatalities in each of the last two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actual figure, amid hopes of hitting a peak, may be far higher as the count does not include those who have died in care homes and the community.

Britain’s tally of confirmed cases has climbed close to 80,000, but that is thought to be only a snapshot of the true level of infections due to limited testing for the virus.

Johnson, who spent three days in intensive care this week after contracting COVID-19, praised staff treating him in a state-run hospital.

“I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” he said, in a first public statement since being moved out of intensive care at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Thursday.

The 55-year-old leader has since been making “very good progress” in his recovery and able to take short walks between periods of rest, according to Downing Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it remains unclear when he might be discharged from hospital and how quickly he would return to work once out.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been deputising for Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prime minister’s spokesman has stressed that his recovery is “at an early stage” and he would act only “on the advice of his medical team”.

– ‘Not overcome us’ –

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also uncertain when Britain might be able to lift stringent social distancing measures rolled out on March 23.

Implemented for an initial three weeks, the lockdown is set for a formal review next week and likely to remain in place until at least the end of the month.

Queen Elizabeth II urged Britons to keep staying home, in what is believed to be her first pre-recorded Easter address, released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By keeping apart we keep others safe,” the 93-year-old monarch said. “We know that coronavirus will not overcome us.”

Her resolute comments came a week after a rare televised address to the nation in which she told people to unite to beat COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the government has been forced to defend its rollout of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff during the pandemic.

“We are making sure we get the equipment to the front line,” senior minister Alok Sharma said on Sunday, noting there was a “squeeze on supply” amid “huge global demand for PPE”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed Saturday that 19 National Health Service (NHS) staff had died from COVID-19.

But he said a lack of PPE had not been blamed for any of the cases.

However, a senior doctor who has since died pleaded last month on social media with Johnson for better protection against the disease.

Meanwhile, there is reportedly growing evidence it is having a disproportionate impact on people from minority backgrounds, who make up a large proportion of the NHS workforce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Research suggests that more than a third of critically ill coronavirus patients in British hospitals are black, Asian or from another ethnic minority, according to the BBC.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

SNL’s Trump returns during lockdown to boast abut his ratings and being ‘number one’ in coronavirus victims

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

Saturday Night Live was back in a truncated version late Saturday, and Alec Baldwin reprised his Donald Trump impression as he called into Weekend Update's Colin Jost and Michael Che to boast about his accomplishments during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I'm happy to report, Colin, that America is now number one in the world for coronavirus,” Trump stated before adding, "My approval rating is up, my TV ratings are through the roof and every night at 7 p.m. all of New York claps and cheers for the great job I’m doing," to which Jost retorted, "Yeah, I don’t know if that’s for you, man.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Florida governor caught pressuring law firm to kill public records lawsuit into coronavirus spread

Published

9 hours ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

The Miami Herald published a blockbuster report on Saturday evening documenting the extraordinary steps Florida's Republican governor went through to keep COVID-19 information from the public.

"Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ general counsel called a representative of the Miami Herald’s law firm seeking to quash a public records lawsuit that would force the state to divulge the names of all elder-care facilities that have had a positive test for the coronavirus," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We did it the right way’: Trump claims vindication — but says we should remember all the coronavirus deaths

Published

9 hours ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

The United States leads the world in COVID-19 victims, with over 500,000 testing positive for coronavirus and over 20,000 dying from the virus.

But during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News, President Donald Trump gave an upbeat assessment of the situation.

"I think we'll have - just a tremendous surge. I think it's gonna be like a rocket ship. I really believe that. We'll have to see what happens, but there's a lot of things happening," Trump told Jeanine Pirro.

But with all of that, we still have to remember all of the people that perished. We did it the right way, we took care of social distancing and all of the things -- words that nobody ever heard before, frankly, and phrases," he argued.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image