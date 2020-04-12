Boris Johnson owes his ‘life’ to medics as UK deaths set to top 10,000

Virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted Sunday he owed his medical team his “life” as Britain braced to pass the grim milestone of 10,000 hospital deaths from COVID-19 The country is now seeing death tolls to match Europe’s hardest-hit nations Italy and Spain after recording nearly 1,000 daily fatalities in each of the last two days. ADVERTISEMENT

The actual figure, amid hopes of hitting a peak, may be far higher as the count does not include those who have died in care homes and the community.

Britain’s tally of confirmed cases has climbed close to 80,000, but that is thought to be only a snapshot of the true level of infections due to limited testing for the virus.

Johnson, who spent three days in intensive care this week after contracting COVID-19, praised staff treating him in a state-run hospital.

“I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” he said, in a first public statement since being moved out of intensive care at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Thursday.

The 55-year-old leader has since been making “very good progress” in his recovery and able to take short walks between periods of rest, according to Downing Street.

However, it remains unclear when he might be discharged from hospital and how quickly he would return to work once out.