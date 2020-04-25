Quantcast
Connect with us

Boris Johnson to return to work as UK coronavirus fatalities surpass 20,000

Published

1 min ago

on

Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson will return to work at the start of this week, according to reports Sunday just hours after it was announced that the UK’s coronavirus death toll had passed the “tragic” milestone of 20,000.

The Press Association said Johnson would be back in his Downing Street office on Monday after himself recovering from the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Number 10 source quoted by Sky News said the 55-year-old was “raring to go”. Johnson has been recuperating at the British prime ministerial retreat, Chequers, outside London since his release from hospital on April 12

Johnson spent three days in intensive care and later admitted “things could have gone either way”, after contracting the virus.

The prime minister’s return to work comes as pressure intensifies on his government on several fronts over its handling of the crisis.

Health department figures released Saturday showed a further 813 people had died in hospital after contracting COVID-19, pushing the official number of fatalities to 20,319.

Home Secretary Priti Patel described it as “a deeply tragic and moving moment”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passing 20,000 was an unwanted milestone, as the medical director of NHS England Stephen Powis and Britain’s chief scientific advisor Patrick Vallance had said previously during the pandemic that keeping the number of fatalities below 20,000 would be “a good outcome”.

“The nation today will be deeply moved by the figures of the number of people who have died,” Patel said during the daily Downing Street briefing.

It was an increase on the 684 deaths reported the previous day and comes after the government claimed the virus had hit its peak.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there was some optimism as the number of new infections fell by 473 to 4,913, according to the same health department figures.

University of Oxford analysis also showed that the numbers dying in England may be on a downward spiral as it said a third of the 711 additional deaths recorded in the latest government figures on Saturday occurred more than a week ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite that, the latest figures confirm Britain has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world and the actual death toll could be much higher when deaths in the community are taken into account, particularly at care homes.

As well as a rise in fatalities, questions are being asked of the government over shortages in personal protective equipment and a lack of widespread testing, particularly of frontline health and social care workers.

There is also pressure, reportedly from within the ruling Conservative party, to relax social distancing rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson ordered the country into lockdown on March 23, but Patel said ministers would not yet give a date for any relaxation of the rules.

“We’ve made a great deal of progress, but actually we’re not out of the woods yet, we really are not,” she said.

The lockdown was extended on April 16 and is due for review on May 7.

Concern over political influence

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile there was brewing row over the role played by Johnson’s controversial chief advisor, Dominic Cummings, after it emerged he attended meetings of the main scientific group advising ministers on the coronavirus pandemic.

Downing Street denied that Cummings and another advisor, Ben Warner, were members of the politically independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

However, following reports in The Guardian newspaper, the government admitted that Cummings had sat in on group meetings.

In a statement, a Number 10 spokesman said they attended meetings “to understand better the scientific debates concerning this emergency”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement added it was “factually wrong and damaging to sensible public debate” to suggest the committee’s advice was affected by the government.

Labour’s health spokesman, John Ashworth told BBC radio on Saturday that his “concern” was “that political advisers have influenced the debate”.

And a former Conservative frontbencher, David Davis, tweeted that “we should publish the membership of SAGE: remove any non-scientist members”.

Meanwhile on Saturday, health officials announced that as many as 5,000 severely ill coronavirus patients could be treated with plasma from people who have recovered from the illness as part of a new approach.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Dr. Birx complains about press coverage of Trump during Saturday night appearance on Fox News

Published

57 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of Donald Trump's COVID-19 response, complained about media coverage while appearing on Fox News on Saturday night.

"Do you believe the media in this country have been fair during this pandemic?" Fox News personality Jesse Watters asked.

"I think the media is very slicey and dicey with the way they put together sentences in order to create headlines," she said.

"I think the responsibility that the press has to really ensure that the headlines reflect the science and data that is in their piece itself," she argued.

Dr. Birx says the media is very slicey and dicey with the way they put sentences together for headlines. pic.twitter.com/xyfjbx9Yxa

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Lucha libre’ masks converted for coronavirus are coveted COVID-19 protection in Mexico

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

All around the world, the coronavirus pandemic has left people scrambling for protective face coverings.

But in Mexico, where the masked stars of "lucha libre" wrestling are already cultural icons, people are using their colorful masks to ward off the disease in style.

The wrestling masks, fitted out with an added chin strap, are highly sought after since they cover both the nose and the mouth of the wearer, and hundreds have been sold since the outbreak began.

The handmade masks use the same colors and designs worn by the most famous wrestling stars and are produced by a 53-year-old former wrestler, Jose Isaias Huerta, known in his days in the ring as "The Grey Cat."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Residents of Georgia are thumbing their noses at coronavirus — and hitting the state’s beaches

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

After being locked down for weeks, many residents in Georgia are thumbing their noses at the deadly coronavirus and seeking sanctuary in the sun, sand and waves of the southern state's beaches.

Under a cloudless blue sky with balmy temperatures and soft breezes rolling off the water, Tybee Island proved a powerful weekend lure Saturday for Georgians desperate for any return to normalcy -- and an escape from self-imposed isolation.

"How long are we supposed to imprison ourselves?" a bikini-clad Mackenzie Scharf, 30, said to AFP as her five-year-old son flew a Spider Man kite.

"This is much safer than going grocery shopping."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image