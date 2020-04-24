Brazil’s justice minister Moro resigns after Bolsonaro fires police chief
Sergio Moro, Brazil’s justice and security minister, resigned on Friday after clashing with President Jair Bolsonaro over the sacking of the federal police chief.
Moro, a former anti-corruption judge, hit out at “political interference” in the federal police, saying that he could not do his job without “autonomy” for the force.
The news sparked jitters in the markets with Sao Paulo‘s stock exchange, the largest in Latin America, plunging more than eight percent and the real dropping to a record low of 5.68 against the US dollar.
“I’m going to start packing up my things and send my resignation letter,” said Moro, 47, during a long speech in the capital Brasilia in which he accused the far right Bolsonaro of “breaking the promise of a carte blanche.”
The move came following Bolsonaro’s sacking of federal police chief Mauricio Valeixo, a close Moro ally.
“The change at the head of the federal police without a genuine reason is political interference that harms my credibility and that of the government,” said Moro.
Last week, Bolsonaro also fired his health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who supported isolation as a tool to contain the spread of the virus. Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the danger of COVID-19.
“Mandetta’s vision was that of health, of life. Mine is more than life, it includes the economy and jobs,” Bolsonaro said at the time.
Moro made his name as a judge in leading the high profile Car Wash corruption investigation that notably saw former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva jailed for accepting a bribe.
Church leader who pushed bogus ‘bleach’ coronavirus cure wrote to Trump days before his ‘disinfectant’ comments
The head of a group promoting possibly lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote a letter to President Trump this week, according to The Guardian.
Mark Grenon told Trump that chlorine dioxide, which is a powerful bleach used in processes like textile manufacturing, is “a wonderful detox that can kill 99% of the pathogens in the body," adding that it “can rid the body of Covid-19."
Just days after the letter went out, Trump went on national TV and said that disinfectants could be used to treat coronavirus. “Is there a way we can do something, by an injection inside or almost a cleaning?" Trump said. "Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that.”
‘In way over your head’: New White House press secretary brutally mocked after she gets steamrolled by Trump
President Donald Trump appears to have contradicted his own top spokesperson.
President Donald Trump on Friday said he was being “sarcastic” when he asked at his recent White House briefing about injecting disinfectants to cure COVID-19.
"I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Just hours earlier, however, his new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had released a statement on his comments – which did not mention anything about sarcasm.
Here are the desperate ways Trump’s supporters tried to defend his bizarre claim about injecting disinfectants
Facing a barrage of fact-checks, criticism, and mockery, President Donald Trump and his defenders are trying to make excuses for his absurd and dangerous suggestion on Thursday that injecting people with disinfectants might help fight COVID-19.
To be 100 percent clear: There’s no reason to think this would work, and it is an even potentially fatal idea. Experts across the board insist that household cleaners should not be used internally on humans.Because this is an obvious fact, Trump and his supporters are desperate to find an excuse for his dangerous suggestion. And unfortunately for them, two of the excuses they’ve already offered are contradictory. To review, here’s what Trump actually said:
And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out, in a minute. One minute. Is there a way we can do something like that? By injection, inside, or almost a cleaning, ’cause you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. You’re going to have to use medical doctors, right? But it sounds interesting to me.