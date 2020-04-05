Quantcast
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital after positive coronavirus test

Published

1 min ago

on

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to the hospital Sunday after complaining of persistent symptoms due to the coronavirus. Johnson tested positive the last week in March.

After saying he wouldn’t stop shaking hands, Johnson opened the doors of No. 10 Downing Street to tell people to stay inside, calling the virus serious.

“On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” a Johnson spokeswoman said in a statement.

“This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus,” she added. “The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

