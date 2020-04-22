Bronx Zoo says four more tigers and three lions are positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, National Geographic reported that seven more big cats at the Bronx Zoo have been infected with COVID-19.

“Four more tigers and three lions at the Bronx Zoo in New York City have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the zoo announced Wednesday afternoon, following a National Geographic inquiry,” reported Natasha Daly. “This comes nearly three weeks after one tiger at the zoo was confirmed to have the virus and six other cats were said to be exhibiting symptoms.”

That tiger, named Nadia, had been “the first time, to our knowledge, that a [wild] animal has gotten sick from COVID-19 from a person,” said Bronx Zoo chief veterinarian Paul Calle.

“The zoo has been closed to visitors since March 16,” said the report. “Initially it did not plan to test the other cats showing symptoms, because doing so would require sedation, which can be dangerous. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture subsequently updated an online database with information that a lion in New York had also been confirmed as testing positive for the virus on April 15. National Geographic contacted the Bronx Zoo seeking more information on April 22.”

