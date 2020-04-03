Quantcast
Brutal new ad features GOP voters trashing Trump’s leadership — and it’s about to air on Fox News

Published

1 min ago

on

Republicans for the Rule of Law, a group of anti-Trump conservatives who backed the president’s impeachment, has released a brutal new ad that features longtime Republican voters hammering Trump’s leadership on the coronavirus pandemic.

The ad features Republican voters from all across the United States taking turns reading from a script describing their disillusionment with the president’s actions during the pandemic.

“He told us this infection would just go away, even as it ripped across other countries,” the voters say in the ad. “He has been lying to us about available testing. He has squandered the one advantage America had: Time to prepare.”

The ad concludes with the voters saying that “this is a crisis that requires real leadership” and that “Donald Trump is incapable of it.”

Republicans for the Rule of Law says that it has bought ad space on Fox News, which the president watches for several hours each day, and that it will begin airing on the channel Tuesday.

Watch the video below.


‘Senator, stop it’: MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle cuts off Marco Rubio’s attempt to spin Florida’s COVID-19 debacle

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Appearing remotely with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was abruptly cut off by the host after he tried to put a positive spin on the too-late response by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to the coronavirus pandemic that is currently devastating his state.

Following a discussion on the difficulties the administration is having getting funds to needy small businesses, the MSNBC host abruptly changed gears and asked, "Can we talk about your state of Florida?"

"It's one of the last states -- not all the states have participated -- one of the most recent to issue this stay-at-home order. What in the world is going on down there?" she asked. "You have a whole lot of senior citizens and, last I checked, they're pretty high risk."

‘Monsters!’ Florida Republicans ignite fury by admitting they purposefully mangled state employment system

Published

41 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Republicans admitted Florida's unemployment system was "designed to fail" -- and then whined about their election chances now that the system was overwhelmed by thousands of suddenly jobless people.

The U.S. economy collapsed under the weight of the coronavirus outbreak that's nowhere near abating, and Florida Republicans are forming a circular firing squad now that unemployed workers are finding the "Connect" system was purposefully designed to discourage new claims to keep jobless numbers down.

Brace for ‘an authoritarian nightmare’ as Trump’s coronavirus response is proven to be a spectacular failure

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

The novel coronavirus pandemic is a stress test for American society and government — one that the country is failing in spectacular fashion.

This article was originally published at Salon

Donald Trump's administration has shown itself wholly incapable of properly responding to the human and economic devastation being caused by the pandemic. Nearly four years ago, Trump's incoming team was warned multiple times by national security and other experts about the likelihood of a devastating global pandemic. Instead, at almost every moment of key decision-making, Trump's regime has chosen to ignore the impending crisis and prioritize its corrupt, authoritarian crusade against the Constitution, the American people, multiracial democracy and human decency.

