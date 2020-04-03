Brutal new ad features GOP voters trashing Trump’s leadership — and it’s about to air on Fox News

Republicans for the Rule of Law, a group of anti-Trump conservatives who backed the president’s impeachment, has released a brutal new ad that features longtime Republican voters hammering Trump’s leadership on the coronavirus pandemic.

The ad features Republican voters from all across the United States taking turns reading from a script describing their disillusionment with the president’s actions during the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He told us this infection would just go away, even as it ripped across other countries,” the voters say in the ad. “He has been lying to us about available testing. He has squandered the one advantage America had: Time to prepare.”

The ad concludes with the voters saying that “this is a crisis that requires real leadership” and that “Donald Trump is incapable of it.”

Republicans for the Rule of Law says that it has bought ad space on Fox News, which the president watches for several hours each day, and that it will begin airing on the channel Tuesday.

Watch the video below.