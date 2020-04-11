Quantcast
BUSTED: Florida governor caught pressuring law firm to kill public records lawsuit into coronavirus spread

1 min ago

The Miami Herald published a blockbuster report on Saturday evening documenting the extraordinary steps Florida’s Republican governor went through to keep COVID-19 information from the public.

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ general counsel called a representative of the Miami Herald’s law firm seeking to quash a public records lawsuit that would force the state to divulge the names of all elder-care facilities that have had a positive test for the coronavirus,” the newspaper reported.

“The back-door pressure — through an attorney that had no involvement in the case — paid off. The law firm, Holland & Knight, told Sanford Bohrer, a senior partner with decades of representing the Miami Herald, to stand down and abandon the lawsuit,” the newspaper reported.

The newspaper’s publisher and executive editor, Aminda Marqués González, vowed the suit would still be fired by a different law firm.

“We are disappointed that the governor’s office would go so far as to apply pressure on our legal counsel to prevent the release of public records that are critical to the health and safety of Florida’s most vulnerable citizens,” Marques said. “We shouldn’t have had to resort to legal action in the first place. Anyone with a relative in an elder care facility has a right to know if their loved ones are at risk so they can make an informed decision about their care.”

The newspaper explained that their suit did not seek the names of those who have tested positive, only whether anyone at a facility had a positive result.

“For people with parents and grandparents in group homes, the frustration of not knowing which facilities are affected has been compounded by a ban on visitation put in place early in the coronavirus pandemic,” the newspaper explained. “The state has yet to provide a legal justification for its refusal to provide records. Under Florida’s public records law, records are considered public unless the custodian can provide a legal basis for withholding them.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘We did it the right way’: Trump claims vindication — but says we should remember all the coronavirus deaths

38 mins ago

April 11, 2020

The United States leads the world in COVID-19 victims, with over 500,000 testing positive for coronavirus and over 20,000 dying from the virus.

But during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News, President Donald Trump gave an upbeat assessment of the situation.

"I think we'll have - just a tremendous surge. I think it's gonna be like a rocket ship. I really believe that. We'll have to see what happens, but there's a lot of things happening," Trump told Jeanine Pirro.

But with all of that, we still have to remember all of the people that perished. We did it the right way, we took care of social distancing and all of the things -- words that nobody ever heard before, frankly, and phrases," he argued.

WATCH: Fox News host claims early voting will result in people voting multiple times — by wearing disguises

1 hour ago

April 11, 2020

Republican complaints about expanding access to voting continued to increase on Saturday evening.

President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday evening that voting by mail would lead to an increase in crime.

Fox News personality Jesse Watters went even further, musing on the potential for early voting to allow one person to vote multiple times -- by wearing disguises.

Early in his administration, Trump started a task force to investigate right-wing conspiracy theories about voter fraud. The commission disbanded a year later after finding no evidence to confirm the paranoia.

Trump burned to the ground for falsely claiming that voting by mail ‘increases the risk of crime’

2 hours ago

April 11, 2020

President Donald Trump continued to rage against the idea of voting by mail during a Saturday evening airing of grievances on Twitter.

"Mail in ballots substantially increases the risk of crime and VOTER FRAUD!" Trump argued, despite the fact there is no evidence to support his accusation.

Early in his presidency, Trump started a "voter fraud task force" to investigate right-wing conspiracy theories about voter fraud. The commission disbanded a year later after finding no evidence to back up the assertion.

Despite that fact, Trump has continued to complain about voting by mail.

