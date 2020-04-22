Quantcast
BUSTED: Meghan McCain’s husband caught violating federal law with ‘obvious threat’ against employees

Published

1 min ago

on

The husband “The View” personality Meghan McCain violated federal labor law while threatening employees of his right-wing website against unionizing.

In 2019, Ben Domenech tweeted that that union organizing in his workplace would result in the employee being sent “back to the salt mine.”

“FDRLST Media chief Ben Domenech’s tweet was an ‘obvious threat’ —- not a joke or an expression of opinion shielded by the First Amendment—when viewed in light of workers’ legally protected rights, Judge Kenneth Chu said Wednesday,” Bloomberg Law reports. “The timing of the tweet, which came on the same day of a walkout by union employees at Vox Media, supported the conclusion that Domenech was sending a message to employees, the judge held.”

“Obviously, the FDRLST employees are not literally being sent back to the salt mines,” Chu wrote. “Idioms have, however, hidden meanings.”

The company will have to post physical notices alerting employees that the company violated federal labor law.


Company that failed to deliver ventilators awarded huge new contract from the Trump administration: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

by Patricia Callahan and Sebastian Rotella

The Dutch company that received millions of taxpayer dollars to develop an affordable ventilator for pandemics, but never delivered them, has struck a much more lucrative deal with the federal government to make 43,000 ventilators at four times the price.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that it plans to pay Royal Philips N.V. $646.7 million for the new ventilators — paying more than $15,000 each. The first 2,500 units are to arrive before the end of May, HHS said, and the rest by the end of December.

Continue Reading

Study out of New York may change everything we thought we knew about fevers and coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Scientists are continuing to research COVID-19 and some of the findings have upset what we thought we knew about coronavirus.

A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association shares what doctors have discovered in New York state's largest health system.

"The analysis is the largest and most comprehensive look at outcomes in the United States to be published so far. Researchers looked at the electronic medical records of 5,700 patients infected with covid-19 between Mar. 1 and Apr. 4 who were treated at Northwell Health’s 12 hospitals located in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County — all epicenters of the outbreak. Sixty percent were male, 40 percent female and the average age was 63," The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Continue Reading
 

CNN’s Chris Cuomo blasts Trump for talking from both sides of his mouth on reopening states

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo broke down the two-facedness of President Donald Trump's rebuke of Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) for taking the very measures he has been demanding of other states.

"The president all of a sudden striking a different posture about a state re-opening as quickly as possible, specifically Georgia," said Cuomo. "The governor there, a Republican, seems to want to be appeasing this president more than making common sense for his own state, the president says not so fast."

"I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the phase one guidelines," said Trump in the clip. "I think it's too soon."

Continue Reading
 
 
